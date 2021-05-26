Cancel
Cars

Insider Information On New Vehicle Shortage & Why It’s Happening

By Ken Hayes
Northland FAN 106.5
Northland FAN 106.5
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In case you haven't heard, there is a shortage on new vehicles right now. Why is this happening? I'll get more into it later but basically it comes down to microchip shortages and getting manufacturing plants back up to capacity. When COVID-19 first hit, manufacturing and industry really slowed down....

Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

