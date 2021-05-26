A Simpsons-Themed Pop-up Brings Moe’s Tavern and Krusty Burger to Two Knox-Henderson Bars

Classic Southern BBQ Chain Fires Up the Grill for Three New Gourmet Burgers at Participating Locations June 15-July 31. “Following the awesome reception our Gone Fishin’ limited time offer received earlier this year, we’re really excited to see the response to these imaginative new burgers,” said Yolanda Mills-Mawman, Co-Founder and President of Woody’s Bar-B-Q. “Our chain is 41 years old with a very established menu of BBQ favorites and comfort food sides, but we still love to innovate and bring something new to the table. While burgers don’t really have a season and can be enjoyed any time of the year, summer is the perfect time for this release. We believe it will blow the concept of a backyard barbecue out of the water. And I can personally attest, they taste as good as they look. Our Hawaiian Burger on the regular Woody’s Bar-B-Q menu was once a limited time offer. I could definitely see one – if not all three – of these new offerings performing well enough among our guests to score a permanent position on our menu, too.”