A Simpsons-Themed Pop-up Brings Moe’s Tavern and Krusty Burger to Two Knox-Henderson Bars
A block of North Henderson Avenue will be transformed into Springfield — hometown of The Simpsons — with a pair of pop-ups starting next month. Divey drinking tavern the Whippersnapper, at 1806 McMillan Avenue and Henderson, will transform into Moe’s Tavern, Homer Simpson’s regular happy hour haunt. Next door, restaurant High Fives will turn into Krusty Burger, the show’s fast-food chain known for its meat-flavored sandwich. The pop-ups start on Friday, June 11, and will last for two months.dallas.eater.com