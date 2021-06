(WGTD)---Wednesday's law enforcement memorial ceremony for fallen officers held in Kenosha’s Harbor Park included a full-throated defense of the profession. It came from an unlikely source—the chaplain who normally is tasked with giving the opening prayer. Instead, Charlie Hansen--the chaplain with the Pleasant Prairie Police Dept.---reacted to recent criticisms. "This may be the last year I'm asked to do this because what I'm about to say. But I am really tired of people bashing all of you. I am tired of hearing the words 'defund the police.' I'm tired of everyone second-guessing your work when you have less than a second to make a decision," Hansen said.