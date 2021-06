Elizabeth Norman has always loved space and everything related to it. This passion of hers was noted by the world’s leading space pioneers who were also impressed with the projects and achievements of the seven-year-old. Now, she's been given the opportunity to become the first kid ever to be able to send an object up to the moon. The young aspiring astronaut has always dreamed big. Her ambitious rocket launch project caught the attention of the United Launch Alliance (ULA) who decided to send up an object of Elizabeth's choice up to the moon in their upcoming mission.