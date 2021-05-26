Used Car Prices Jump An Average Of 16.8% Year-Over-Year

As the global economy gradually gets back on track, sales of commercial and personal vehicles are expected to soar. However, given that the auto industry is currently hamstrung by a global semiconductor chip shortage, automakers have been forced to reduce production. While financially sound automakers Honda Motor (HMC) and Mazda Motor (OTC:MZDAY) are uniquely positioned to overcome this challenge and sail through the supply-chain blip, companies like Nio (NYSE:NIO) and GreenPower Motor (GP), with weak fundamentals and growth prospects, will have a harder time doing so and, as such, we think are best avoided now.Auto sales are expected to get a significant boost in the coming months as people continue to avoid public transportation. In fact, optimism surrounding the quick rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and the strength of the economic rebound should lead to a substantial surge in commercial fleet sales. Also, the continued recovery of the new light-vehicle market has also enhanced the growth prospects of the automotive industry.