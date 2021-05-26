Cancel
Used Car Prices Jump An Average Of 16.8% Year-Over-Year

By Matt St-Pierre
motorillustrated.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an unprecedented percentage jump. The microchip shortage is partially responsible for this. Used car demand is also unparalleled. If you have got a gently used car, truck, or SUV that you’re thinking about trading in, now’s the time to do it. As with the real estate market, used car sales are nearly out of control. In the automotive world, the primary reason for these value increases is in large part due to the microchip shortage which has dramatically reduced new car inventories. This situation has driven used car values into the stratosphere.

motorillustrated.com
