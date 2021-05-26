Open Championship to operate at 75 percent capacity, R&A chief vows tight security for players
The Royal & Ancient Golf Club announced earlier this week that it will sell about 75 percent of its tickets for the Open Championship July 18-21 at Royal St. George's. But R&A chief Martin Slumbers vowed there would not be a repeat of Sunday's near-disaster when the PGA of America allowed the gallery to surge behind the final pairing of winner Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka on the 18th fairway.www.jacksonville.com