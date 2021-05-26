Open Championship to operate at 75 percent capacity, R&A chief vows tight security for players

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are officially old after suffering an extremely embarrassing injury. I never thought I’d top throwing out my back while on a practice putting green, but I’m pretty sure tweaking that same back while reaching for a slice of pizza takes the cake. True story. And tough times with my annual golf trip just four weeks away. But at least I can lay down and apply some ice while talking about the finely tuned athletes who play professional golf. Let’s get to it before I hurt myself trying to eat something else.