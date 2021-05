At the end of April, the Canadian government implemented a month-long travel ban to and from India and Pakistan due to COVID-19 crises both countries face and a new strain of the virus linked to India. The travel bans and new mutations have exacerbated the animosity South Asians have faced as a result of being singled out for COVID-19 outbreaks. The Indian variant, or B.1.617, has been dubbed a “double mutant,” and data suggests that it is more contagious than the original virus. However, little is still known about the variant including if vaccines will work against it. The World Health...