Havre, MT

Quick pics: Rain continues with sun predicted on holiday

By Patrick Johnston
Havre Daily News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClouds hang over a rain-soaked field at the Northern Agricultural Experiment Station southwest of Havre. After an extremely dry start to the year, May has seen a surge of rain in the region. Havre went from having 1.43 inches of rain recorded at the Havre reporting station April 30 to 4.11 inches recorded through Tuesday, bringing Havre to 42-hundredths of an inch above the normal value for the calendar year. The forecast calls for rain up to the weekend in the western part of the state but the rain tapering off for most of the rest of the state after today. The forecast for Memorial Day weekend for this part of north-central Montana predicts mostly sunny skies and a warming trend with temperatures expected to hit the upper 60s and 70s by Sunday and Monday.

