Executive Order Signed by Gov. Kemp

By Trena Howell
sky21.com
 28 days ago

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order Tuesday that bans the state government from requiring proof of vaccination against the coronavirus, restricting the use of so-called “vaccine passports.”. “While I continue to urge all Georgians to get vaccinated, vaccination is a personal decision between each citizen and a medical...

sky21.com
State
Georgia State
