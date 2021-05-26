Executive Order Signed by Gov. Kemp

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced a collaborative initiative between the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), the Georgia Department of Education (GADOE), the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide cloud computing training and education to 5,500 learners statewide by 2024. Through this initiative, high schools and technical colleges in Georgia will offer cloud computing courses and credentials that align with skills needed to pursue in-demand technical careers. “The tech industry in Georgia is rapidly growing with exciting job opportunities for Georgians,” said Governor Kemp. “This collaboration with AWS will ensure our citizens have access to innovative training and education to help prepare them for tech jobs in Georgia.” The state of Georgia will work with the AWS Academy program to provide educational institutions with no-cost, ready-to-teach, cloud computing curricula that prepares students for industry-recognized AWS Certifications and in-demand cloud jobs. Educators at participating institutions will receive instructor training taught by AWS experts and access to a limited number of AWS Certification exams at no cost as they qualify to become AWS Academy accredited educators. Students can also access self-paced online training courses and labs from AWS. For K-12 institutions, this collaboration supports the Georgia Department of Education’s mission to prepare students for success in the global economy. This commitment to providing technical skills training and education across the state is designed to fill in-demand cloud computing jobs in urban, rural, and diverse communities throughout Georgia. This includes available jobs from organizations across various sectors in roles such as software development, cloud architecture, data science, cyber security, cloud support engineers, and more. According to Economic Modeling Specialist International (EMSI), there are over 125,000 cloud computing jobs available in Georgia. For individuals who are unemployed or underemployed, cloud computing skills training offers an opportunity for workers to reskill and re-enter the workforce.