Bipartisan, $304B Roads Bill Clears Senate Committee

By Bill Lucia
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Senate committee on Wednesday unanimously approved a nearly $304 billion measure to set federal spending levels and policy for road, bridge and highway programs over the next five fiscal years. The bill would increase funding levels by about 34% compared to the last five-year authorization and by around 22%...

