Man Arrested for Beating Car With Rolling Pin
Proving that anything can indeed be used as a weapon, one Chattooga County man used a rolling pin to beat a car during a domestic dispute last Friday morning,. Summerville City Officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute in progress on Marvin Avenue around 9:30 Friday morning. Arriving on scene, Officers were informed that the aggressor, Robert Hunt had just fled the scene on foot. Finding Hunt in a building across the road, Officers were informed that Hunt had been in an argument with Lisa Ragland.sky21.com