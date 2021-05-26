Cancel
New UofSC Campus Village construction bringing four new buildings to south campus

By Karamie Hallman
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleRepresentatives from the University of South Carolina held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning to mark the beginning of construction for a project years in the making. Campus Village is anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2023, bringing four new buildings and 1,800 new beds to south campus. Incorporated into the buildings are academic support spaces, a dining facility and a campus safety office. The development also will include a sundry store an coffee shop available for neighborhood residents and students.

