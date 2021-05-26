Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Biden Administration Must Stop Illegal Horseshoe Crab Harvest

defenders.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Defenders of Wildlife called on President Biden to immediately put a stop to the illegal harvest of horseshoe crabs at Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge in South Carolina. Every year, contractors for a $16 billion biomedical company, Charles River Laboratories, poach tens of thousands of crabs from the refuge for the company to drain their blood. The harvest takes place on U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) land despite the documented threat it poses to many imperiled species at the refuge. The harvest is currently underway.

defenders.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvesters#Migratory Birds#President Biden#Defenders Of Wildlife#Fws#Sc#Tierra Del Fuego#The 4th Circuit#Horseshoe Crab Eggs#Horseshoe Crabs#Poach Tens#Bacteria#Exploitation#Contractors#Turning#Illegal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Folly Beach, SCThe Post and Courier

Editorial: SC oyster farm permitting needs more transparency

Regardless of whether a conflict of interest played a role in the state’s allowing a controversial oyster farming operation near Folly Beach — and most indications are it did not — South Carolina needs to improve its processes for reviewing and allowing this relatively new form of mariculture. The changes...
Politicslive5news.com

SC governor signs open carry bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It will soon be legal to open carry a weapon in the state of South Carolina -- if a person has a concealed carry permit. Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open Carry with Training Act into law, he announced on Twitter. It goes into effect...
Columbia, SCWRDW-TV

S.C. Gov. McMaster signs open carry with training bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gun owners in South Carolina will soon be able to open carry a weapon in the state if they have a conceal weapons permit. Today, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open to Carry with Training Act into law. The new law allows concealed weapon...
PoliticsLexington County Chronicle

Firing squads returning to SC

A new South Carolina law will return the option of firing squads for prisoner executions. SC Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law Friday that forces death row inmates for now to choose between the electric chair or a newly formed firing squad in hopes the state can restart executions after an involuntary 10-year pause, the Associated Press reported.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Letters: Flood insurance change won't stop coastal flooding

As a Charleston homeowner, I’m surprised and concerned that FEMA will no longer require my downtown home to carry flood insurance. While this may sound like good news, I fear it may foster a false sense of security. Last year set a record for major flooding in Charleston, challenging any notion that my flood risk has decreased.
Charleston, SCCharleston Regional Business Journal

Kiawah River community posts record-breaking Q1

A waterfront community on Johns Island has already surpassed overall sales for 2020 with a record-breaking 49 homes and home sites sold since January. Kiawah River, developed on 2,000 acres along Betsy Kerrison Parkway, was home to 57 families and completed 30 homes by the end of 2020, the company reported.
PoliticsNew York Post

South Carolina becomes fourth state to approve firing squads

Death row inmates in South Carolina will now be forced to decide whether to be executed via electric chair or firing squad, according to a newly signed law. Under the new law, signed Friday by Gov. Henry McMaster, lethal injection will remain the state’s primary execution method, but inmates will be compelled to choose between the electric chair or firing squad if the drugs remain unavailable.
Charleston County, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

NEW for 5/17: Tax day; Red snowflakes; More

GET OUT AND SMELL SPRING. Magnolias and all sorts of flowers are blooming. May brings comfortable temperature as we brace for what’s to come — the sweltering humidity that starts with gusto next month. See something you think our readers would enjoy? Snap a shot and send it along to editor@charlestoncurrents.com.
Charleston, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

BRACK: Meet South Carolina’s red snowflakes

By Andy Brack, editor and publisher | They don’t want to be told what to do, yet they hold public office to pass laws to let their people do just about whatever they want to do. We want to carry guns out in the open, they say. Get the slowpokes...