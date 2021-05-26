Biden Administration Must Stop Illegal Horseshoe Crab Harvest

Today, Defenders of Wildlife called on President Biden to immediately put a stop to the illegal harvest of horseshoe crabs at Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge in South Carolina. Every year, contractors for a $16 billion biomedical company, Charles River Laboratories, poach tens of thousands of crabs from the refuge for the company to drain their blood. The harvest takes place on U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) land despite the documented threat it poses to many imperiled species at the refuge. The harvest is currently underway.