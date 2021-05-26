Counterfeit Money Used At Local Store

Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that people need to be on the lookout for a certain kind of “funny money.”. Sheriff Schrader said, “If you are selling items this summer, be on the lookout for people paying with “prop” money or money that is used for motion pictures. The motion picture money looks similar to US currency but is marked “motion picture use only” or “prop money”. People often get in a hurry and don’t pay attention and then they end up being being out or their property and the money.”