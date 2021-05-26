Cancel
Summerville, GA

Counterfeit Money Used At Local Store

By Trena Howell
 16 days ago

A significant sum of counterfeit bills were used to make a purchase at a local Dollar General earlier this week. Summerville Police Officers met with Allan Welles at the Dollar General Store located on Commerce Street on Monday, regarding a transaction made on Sunday, May 23rd. Welles stated that 9 $50 bills had been used to make a purchase, totaling $450. The bank had the counterfeit bills, as they were the ones who alerted Welles that the bills were fake after receiving the deposit.

