Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Study: COVID-19 limited access to care for people with chronic health conditions

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsa5Y_0aCCT74C00
A woman wearing a face mask looks out of a window while riding an MTA bus in New York City in March. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Social isolation resulting from COVID-19 lockdowns aimed at controlling the spread of the virus limited the availability of medical care for people with pre-existing chronic health conditions such as diabetes, according to two studies presented Wednesday during the European Congress of Endocrinology annual meeting.

With reduced access to healthcare providers, people with these conditions experienced rises in stress and anxiety levels as well as increased rates of heart disease, high blood pressure, anxiety and depression, the data showed.

They were also more likely to take up unhealthy lifestyle habits, including cigarette smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, when compared with healthy adults.

"These findings confirmed that beyond the huge impact on physical health, [the] COVID-19 epidemic, social isolation and mass quarantine represent significant psychological stressors, causing severe effects on mental health, even more on people with pre-existing conditions," Dr. Chiara Simeoli, co-author of one of the two studies, said in a press release.

"Psychological counseling for these vulnerable patients during COVID-19 should be considered," said Simeoli, an endocrinologist at the University of Naples Federico II in Italy.

In her study, she and her colleagues analyzed data from a web-based survey collected during the last three weeks of the two-month "mass quarantine" implemented in Italy in the spring of 2020.

The survey, which included 478 adults with Addison disease, an endocrine disorder in which the body's adrenal glands produce insufficient amounts of the hormones cortisol and aldosterone.

When the body is under stress -- such as when fighting an infection -- the lack of cortisol can result in life-threatening declines in blood pressure and other complications, they said.

Participants in the study, on average, reported higher scores on tests designed to measure anxiety, depression and stress, and lower scores on assessments of psychological well-being and quality of life, according to the researchers.

About 14% of the study participants said they needed higher doses of their prescription glucocorticoids, which are designed to help bolster cortisol production, to account for these changes.

In a separate analysis, based on survey responses from physicians in the former Soviet republic of Georgia, 88% of patients with diabetes experienced increases in blood pressure during COVID-19 lockdowns, with half of them requiring hospitalization.

In addition, 82% of diabetes patients reported increased feelings of anxiety and fear, while 56% suffered vision loss related to their condition.

Moreover, 97% of the diabetes patients gained weight during lockdown, while 35% reported increased cigarette smoking and nearly 30% reported a rise in alcohol consumption.

Meanwhile, just under 30% reported declining levels of physical activity, the data showed.

"This study highlights that people living with diabetes require greater support during pandemics to maintain exercise and protect their physical and mental health," study co-author Dr. Liana Jashi said in a statement.

"[Providers] should ... implement better social care around supporting people with pre-existing conditions," said Jashi, an endocrinologist at the Batumi Endocrinology Center in Batumi, Georgia.

A year in pandemic: How COVID-19 changed the world

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
117K+
Followers
33K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Care#Covid 19#Physical Health#Chronic Care#Chronic Stress#Chronic Disease#Mental Health Care#Medical Conditions#Medical Care#Pre Existing Conditions#Limited Access#Diabetes Patients#Severe Effects#Healthcare Providers#Physicians#Healthy Adults#Physical Activity#Psychological Counseling#Depression#Social Isolation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Heart Disease
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
ScienceNBC San Diego

Study: COVID-19 Vaccines May Not Offer Same Protection for People With Immune Disorders

Benjamin Street feels as if he has been stripped of the promise that vaccines would protect him -- robbed of the chance to get back to normal life. “[I was] thinking this is really cool, it's going to be great, it's going to work, everyone is going to get it and then we’ll be back to normal,” Street said, recalling what he felt when he heard the vaccine had been approved. “But here we are.”
Public HealthThe Weather Channel

Young People at High Risk of Chronic Fatigue Post COVD-19: Study

Young adults who survived COVID-19, even with mild infections, are at increased risk of a serious post-covid or 'long haul' problem—chronic fatigue syndrome, say researchers. A recent review of three case studies by Johns Hopkins University researchers provides the first evidence that one serious post-covid problem may be myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Study analyzes the risk of other medical conditions after recovery from COVID-19

Researchers analyzed data from a large insurance company in the United States. They found an increased risk of other medical conditions after recovering from COVID-19 irrespective of pre-existing conditions or age. COVID-19 caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has a range of manifestations, from no symptoms...
Worldncadvertiser.com

Young people with covid-19 need to be careful of aftereffects

The following editorial appeared in Sunday's Japan News-Yomiuri:. Even after recovering from infection with the novel coronavirus, some people suffer from the aftereffects for a long time. This can have serious impacts on their lives after returning to work or school. It is necessary to improve treatment and support systems.
Hamilton County, OHajmc.com

Screening for HIV in EDs Improves Access to Care, Study Finds

Between 2014 and 2018, annual diagnoses for HIV in an emergency department (ED) in Hamilton County, Ohio, more than doubled, from 20 to 42. From 2014 to 2018, in the midst of an HIV outbreak in Hamilton County, Ohio, an emergency department (ED)-based HIV screening program at a safety-net hospital more than doubled its rate of overall annual HIV diagnoses, from 20 to 42, according to findings published in PLoS One.
Healthhealthnewshub.org

Here Are Millennials’ Top Five Chronic Medical Conditions

As the oldest millennials turn 40 years old this year, a new Harris Poll survey has found 44 percent of people born between 1981 and 1988 have been diagnosed with at least one chronic health condition. The survey, on behalf of CNBC Make It, suggests a generation less healthy than...
Public Healthsciencecodex.com

Studies reveal that social isolation and quarantine throughout the COVID-19 pandemic may have a detrimental impact on physical and mental health of people living with pre-existing conditions

Abstract 803: Impact of social isolation and quarantine on the course of diabetes mellitus and its complications during Covid 19 pandemic in Adjara Region Country of Georgia. Abstract 1337: Psychological distress in patients with hypocortisolism during mass quarantine for Covid-19 epidemic in Italy. Studies reveal that social isolation and quarantine...
Mental HealthBay News 9

How do constantly changing mandates affect our mental health?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The pandemic has brought out a variety of emotions. Psychologist Dr. Steve O'Brien says reunions are helping some people toward a more positive emotional state. He adds that others are fearful of another COVID wave. BELOW: Tips on self-care, what to do in a crisis, seeking...
Public HealthEurekAlert

Accessibility, usability of state health department COVID-19 vaccine websites

What The Study Did: Researchers analyzed each state's department of health website for accessibility and usability challenges. Findings suggest state health department COVID-19 vaccine website accessibility and usability challenges create frustration, may promote health disparities and contribute to overall ineffective and inequitable distribution. Authors: Raj M. Ratwani, Ph.D., of the...
Health ServicesEurekAlert

Study finds health insurance disruptions associated with worse healthcare access

ATLANTA - MAY 24, 2021 - A new study underscores the importance of health insurance coverage continuity in access to and receipt of care and care affordability in the United States. Researchers found that health insurance coverage disruptions were consistently associated with worse healthcare access and problems with care affordability. The study appears in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.
Round Rock, TXtamhsc.edu

How COVID-19 spreads in health care settings

Researchers are trying to better understand how COVID-19 spreads in health care environments. Texas A&M University School of Public Health professor and Director of the Program on Environment and Sustainability Virender Sharma, PhD, recently published an article on surface contamination and contact transmission of the novel coronavirus in the journal Environmental Chemistry Letters. Sharma and researchers from the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, analyzed studies conducted on viral shedding by COVID-19 patients, specifically how long the virus can survive on surfaces and the sequence of contact events that can spread the virus from one surface to another within health care settings.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Shared genetic architecture between COVID-19 severity and other health conditions

Researchers in the United States have identified a shared genetic architecture between coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) severity and other health conditions. Using electronic health record data and genomic data from Veteran Affairs (VA), the Million Veteran Program (MVP), and the United Kingdom Biobank (UKBB), the team identified conditions associated with risk factors for severe COVID-19.
Mental HealthThrive Global

COVID-19 and Your Mental Health

The COVID-19 pandemic has likely greatly changed the way you live your life, bringing uncertainty, disrupted daily routines, economic pressures, and social isolation. You may worry about getting sick, how long the pandemic will last, and what the future will bring. Overinformation, rumors, and misinformation can leave you feeling out of control and unclear on what to do.
San Diego, CAhealthitanalytics.com

COVID-19 Is Changing Access to Care Permanently, What Hospitals Can Do

- Patient volumes have improved to 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels at Sharp HealthCare. But 90 percent is not 100 percent, says Gerilynn Sevenikar, vice president of revenue cycle of the San Diego, California-based, non-profit health system. “Not only are we not at where we were, we actually have not...
Public HealthDearborn Press & Guide

Henry Ford Health System enrolling children for COVID-19 vaccine study

The Henry Ford Health System announced Thursday that it has opened enrollment for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine study for children ages 6 months to 11 years old. Henry Ford is the only enrollment site in Michigan for the vaccine study. The KidCOVE study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of Moderna’s...