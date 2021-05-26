Study: COVID-19 limited access to care for people with chronic health conditions

A woman wearing a face mask looks out of a window while riding an MTA bus in New York City in March. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Social isolation resulting from COVID-19 lockdowns aimed at controlling the spread of the virus limited the availability of medical care for people with pre-existing chronic health conditions such as diabetes, according to two studies presented Wednesday during the European Congress of Endocrinology annual meeting.

With reduced access to healthcare providers, people with these conditions experienced rises in stress and anxiety levels as well as increased rates of heart disease, high blood pressure, anxiety and depression, the data showed.

They were also more likely to take up unhealthy lifestyle habits, including cigarette smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, when compared with healthy adults.

"These findings confirmed that beyond the huge impact on physical health, [the] COVID-19 epidemic, social isolation and mass quarantine represent significant psychological stressors, causing severe effects on mental health, even more on people with pre-existing conditions," Dr. Chiara Simeoli, co-author of one of the two studies, said in a press release.

"Psychological counseling for these vulnerable patients during COVID-19 should be considered," said Simeoli, an endocrinologist at the University of Naples Federico II in Italy.

In her study, she and her colleagues analyzed data from a web-based survey collected during the last three weeks of the two-month "mass quarantine" implemented in Italy in the spring of 2020.

The survey, which included 478 adults with Addison disease, an endocrine disorder in which the body's adrenal glands produce insufficient amounts of the hormones cortisol and aldosterone.

When the body is under stress -- such as when fighting an infection -- the lack of cortisol can result in life-threatening declines in blood pressure and other complications, they said.

Participants in the study, on average, reported higher scores on tests designed to measure anxiety, depression and stress, and lower scores on assessments of psychological well-being and quality of life, according to the researchers.

About 14% of the study participants said they needed higher doses of their prescription glucocorticoids, which are designed to help bolster cortisol production, to account for these changes.

In a separate analysis, based on survey responses from physicians in the former Soviet republic of Georgia, 88% of patients with diabetes experienced increases in blood pressure during COVID-19 lockdowns, with half of them requiring hospitalization.

In addition, 82% of diabetes patients reported increased feelings of anxiety and fear, while 56% suffered vision loss related to their condition.

Moreover, 97% of the diabetes patients gained weight during lockdown, while 35% reported increased cigarette smoking and nearly 30% reported a rise in alcohol consumption.

Meanwhile, just under 30% reported declining levels of physical activity, the data showed.

"This study highlights that people living with diabetes require greater support during pandemics to maintain exercise and protect their physical and mental health," study co-author Dr. Liana Jashi said in a statement.

"[Providers] should ... implement better social care around supporting people with pre-existing conditions," said Jashi, an endocrinologist at the Batumi Endocrinology Center in Batumi, Georgia.

