A man involved in a Sunday morning shooting that left two people dead was shot and killed after he opened fire on tactical squad members following the incident. According to reports around 6:30am the two victims, a 34 year old man and a 35 year old woman – were approached by the gunman at Brother Bryan Park, at 10th Avenue South and Richard Arrington Jr., Boulevard. According to witness accounts there was a verbal altercation, with a dog being mentioned. The man and woman were walking a dog at the time. Investigators state that they have established that the suspect and the female victim were involved in a dating relationship.