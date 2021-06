This edition of the Life of Fitz podcast features host Tim Fitzgerald calling former Kansas State placekicker Mark Porter. Porter redshirted in 1984 and then played for the Wildcats from 1985-88. Older fans may remember Porter as a player, but all fans now know him as the father of two walk-on receivers in the K-State program, sophomore Seth and incoming freshman Shane, who is better known for having a million followers on a social media app called TikTok. Mark Porter is a great person to speak about the past of K-State football and what the future holds for Chris Klieman's program.