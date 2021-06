The Bartlesville Community Foundation honored the Dunlap, Vaclaw and Lyon families during the Legacy Hall of Fame Gala on Saturday night at the Bartlesville Community Center. Both Dunlap and Vaclaw families were inducted into the Legacy Hall of Fame, while the Lyons were the second ever family to receive the Heritage Family Award. The families were set to be honored in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic postponed the event to 2021.