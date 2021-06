I had thought after the Derek Chauvin trial, all the shameless pandering would be over and done with. And that we wouldn't have to talk about George Floyd anymore. Most of the people protesting in his name could barely remember what his name was. A judge rendered his decision. The big bad cop was going to jail. It should be over with. But no, George Floyd will never be over. Because in Newark, outside of city hall, they just installed a bronze statue of George Floyd. Sitting on a park bench. So that you could sit down next to George Floyd and I guess have a conversation with him.