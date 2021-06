Airlines operating in the UK reacted to the easing of travel restrictions to some holiday destinations, by adding more flights. But they’re not pleased. After mounting pressure from airlines, airports, tour operators and other stakeholders, the UK government eased travel restrictions for some destinations. Still using the ‘traffic light’ system, authorities added Malta and the Spanish Balearic Islands to the ‘Green’ list. This means that holidaymakers returning from there, will not need to self-isolate or quarantine. However, they will still need to take two COVID-19 tests: one before the flight, and another 2 days after arrival.