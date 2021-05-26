Amazon Buys MGM, Including James Bond, for $8.45 Billion
The reports had been coming in for weeks that Amazon was circling MGM, but today it became official. Amazon has agreed to purchase (pending regulatory approval) the historic Hollywood studio, and all its assets, for $8.45 billion, just a bit less than the $9 billion number that had been floating around. It’s still a premium price for a studio that many valued closer to $5 billion, but Amazon wanted MGM’s franchises and film library to bolster Amazon Prime’s streaming platform.www.escapistmagazine.com