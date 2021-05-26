Cancel
Amazon Buys MGM, Including James Bond, for $8.45 Billion

By Matthew Razak
Escapist Magazine
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reports had been coming in for weeks that Amazon was circling MGM, but today it became official. Amazon has agreed to purchase (pending regulatory approval) the historic Hollywood studio, and all its assets, for $8.45 billion, just a bit less than the $9 billion number that had been floating around. It’s still a premium price for a studio that many valued closer to $5 billion, but Amazon wanted MGM’s franchises and film library to bolster Amazon Prime’s streaming platform.

