U.S. Politics

POLITICO Playbook PM: Progressives apoplectic over Manchin's latest move

By RYAN LIZZA
POLITICO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAPPENING NOW: Principal deputy press secretary KARINE JEAN-PIERRE is taking the podium in the White House briefing room for the first time. — The NYT calls Karine Jean-Pierre’s briefing “an appearance that is seen both internally and externally as an audition for the press secretary job. … Ms. Jean-Pierre will be the first openly gay spokeswoman and the first Black woman in decades to address journalists on behalf of the president in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room.” Watch here.

