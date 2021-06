In this episode, you’ll hear from Patrice Leblanc. She co-authored a musical play called “Prohibition” set to hit the stage in Central City. Dango Rose talks to Eric Kean about the Main Stage Brewing Company, and the awesome feeling for artists right now of getting back to live music. Last but not least, you’ll hear from Stephen Cowan of Beyond Microgreens, who began as a farmer but turned his attention to the future of these small, but potent plants. Listen in for local news, updates, specials and more.