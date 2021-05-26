Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

More Smithsonian museums reopening this summer

By Zeke Hartner
WTOP
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral more Smithsonian museums will reopen this summer with timed-entry passes and some COVID-19 health safety restrictions in place, the Smithsonian Institute announced Wednesday. The museums set to reopen to the public this summer include:. National Museum of Natural History — June 18. National Museum of African Art — July...

wtop.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian Museums#Natural History Museum#The Smithsonian Institute#Smithsonian Castle#National Postal Museum#The National Zoo#Wtop#Covid#Hirshhorn Museum#Openings#Timed Entry Passes#Community#July#Staggered Schedule
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
Related
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Grammy Museum To Reopen To The Public

The Grammy Museum will reopen to the public Friday after being closed more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The museum will reopen with three new major exhibits: “Dave Matthews Band: Inside and Out,” which will be on view through Fall 2021; “Y Para Siempre… Marco Antonio Solís,” on view through Spring 2022; and the previously announced “Motown: The Sound Of Young America,” on view through Winter 2021.
MuseumsSmithsonian

Smithsonian American Art Museum Announces a Nationally Touring Exhibition Re-Examining the American West Through Modern and Contemporary Art

Ideas about the American West, both in popular culture and in commonly accepted historical narratives, are often based on a past that never was, and fail to take into account important events that actually occurred. The exhibition “Many Wests: Artists Shape an American Idea,” examines the perspectives of 48 modern and contemporary artists who offer a broader and more inclusive view of this region. This exhibition presents an opportunity to examine previous misconceptions, question racist clichés and highlight the multiple communities and histories that continue to form this iconic region of the United States. Working in various media, from painting and sculpture to photography and mixed media, the artists featured in the exhibition bring a nuanced and multifaceted history into view. Among the many voices and communities highlighted in this exhibition, “Many Wests” showcases artworks by artists who are Black, white, women, men, LGBTQ+, Native American, Asian American and Latinx.
MuseumsABQJournal

State museums, historic sites reopen

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you might check out one of the state’s many museums. After being closed to the public for nearly a year, New Mexico’s eight museums and seven historic sites have reopened. The process to reopen to the public started in February with a slow rollout by the state.
Teutopolis, ILEffingham Daily News

Teutopolis Monastery Museum reopens

Visitors can view more than 30 rooms of the Teutopolis Monastery Museum on Sunday, June 6. The hours are from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Admission for adults is $5 and $1 for children. The museum is located on the second floor in the former Franciscan Novitiate building, which is located behind St. Francis Church in Teutopolis. An elevator is available for visitors who have difficulty with stairs.
Museumstricountyindependent.com

Dorflinger Factory Museum reopens with full schedule

WHITE MILLS - The Dorflinger Factory Museum has reopened for the 2021 season, and the Museum has a full schedule of events planned for the summer and fall. The Museum is located at 5 Elizabeth Street at the corner of Route 6 and Elizabeth Street in White Mills. Hours of...
Museumswarbirdsnews.com

Fagen Fighters WWII Museum Reopens

It’s been over a year since the Fagen Fighters WWII Museum has been able to host visitors, so one can imagine their relief and joy at opening their doors for the fist time again this past Saturday May 15th! The weather was perfect for flying, so they took up their F2M Wildcat and SNJ-4 Texan to celebrate with a little style. The video below shows Evan Fagen taking the Wildcat up this past Saturday, and while the fighter appears small in the frame, the sound of its engine during the low pass down the runway will likely raise your pulse… it’s pure magic!
Groton, CTThe Day

Submarine Force Museum to reopen to visitors on Wednesday

Groton — After closing last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Submarine Force Museum will reopen to visitors on Wednesday, May 26. The museum — next to the Naval Submarine Base and home to the first nuclear powered submarine, the USS Nautilus — will follow the state’s COVID-19 recommended protocols.
MuseumsTime Out Global

The Museum of the Home is ready to reopen

In 2018 the Museum of the Home in Hackney shut for a refurb. That now feels like a million years ago. Civilisations have risen and fallen since it was possible to visit its famous Rooms Through Time permanent exhibit or stroll around its exceptionally attractive garden. But now, at long last, the museum is ready to open its doors to the public. And, wouldn't you know it, the renovated Grade-I Listed 18th century almshouse is looking magnificent.
Virginia StateWHSV

Science Museum of Western Virginia set to reopen

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Science Museum Release) - After remaining closed to the public since March 2020, the Science Museum of Western Virginia will reopen for regular admission Tuesday, June 1. Operating hours will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. The decision to close to the public,...
Museumselpasoheraldpost.com

NMSU first to partner with Smithsonian Latino Center for museum conservation internships

Over the next five years, students in New Mexico State University’s Museum Conservation Program will have the opportunity to intern at the Smithsonian Latino Center thanks to a first-of-its-kind partnership. Since 1997, the Smithsonian Latino Center has successfully ensured that the contributions of the Latino community are celebrated and represented...
ABQJournal

Space history museum reopens with new exhibits

It’s been two weeks since the New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo reopened to the public. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. A temporary reduced entry fee of $5 per person will be in effect, due...
Museumsfishersisland.net

Ferguson Museum Reopening News

Adult virtual and children’s in-person programs begin June 6. This contemporary photography and art show will explore natural habitats of Fishers Island including shoreline and marine, ponds and marshes, woodlands, and grasslands. The wide array of panels will showcase the island’s remarkable bird life and fauna, including ospreys, herons, hawks, minks, coyotes, and other winged or four-legged creatures, as seen through the lens of some of the island’s most talented photographers. The exhibition in the Museum’s galleries will be complemented by an expanded virtual show on the Museum’s website.
Holmdel, NJahherald.com

Vietnam Era Museum Reopens this Memorial Day

Holmdel, NJ – The Vietnam Era Museum will reopen its doors to the public for a soft opening on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Timed tickets for Memorial Day are available through the museum’s website for three timeslots throughout the day. The soft opening will allow visitors, volunteers, and veterans the first opportunity to visit and tour the museum since its closure in March 2020.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Clinton Center museum set to reopen

The Clinton Presidential Center's museum will reopen to the public next month after being closed for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but specifics are still in the works. The 20,000-square-foot museum at 1200 President Clinton Ave. in Little Rock is to reopen July 1. It has...
Brown County, MNJournal

Breweriana and pie birds: museum reopens

NEW ULM — The Brown County Historical Society launched its guest curator program with the collections of Dave and Linda Weldy. The Weldys are avid collectors of unique items: breweriana and European pie birds. Breweriana is any item related to brewing whether it is bottles, trays, coasters, taps or vintage advertisements. Pie birds are hollow ceramic tools bakers use to vent fruit pie crusts to prevent a crust from bubbling over.
San Diego, CAtimes-advocate.com

Museum to offer onsite summer camp

San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum will host Little Explorers Summer Camp for children ages 4 – 8 (Kindergarten – 3rd grade) June 21 through July 30. This is its first onsite camp since temporarily closing to the public. Each day of camp includes access to Museum exhibits, hands-on exploration with...