UPDATED - FOX56 Weather Warn Day | Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

Effective: 2021-05-28 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Travis, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Blanco; Burnet A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR WILLIAMSON...TRAVIS...NORTHEASTERN BLANCO AND CENTRAL BURNET COUNTIES At 628 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Liberty Hill to Lago Vista to near Cypress Mill, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Taylor, Burnet, Marble Falls, Granger, Bertram, Round Mountain, Tanglewood Forest, Serenada, Anderson Mill, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Windemere, Leander, Hutto, Lakeway and Manor. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.50IN WIND...70MPH