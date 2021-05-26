newsbreak-logo
Environment

UPDATED - FOX56 Weather Warn Day | Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

By Ally Debicki
WOLF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of our counties until 8 PM tonight. For Carbon and Monroe, the Watch continues until 10 PM. Thunderstorms will develop starting this afternoon and will continue into evening. Strongest storms may contain gusty winds, heavy rain and hail. Stay weather aware...

