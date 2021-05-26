Cancel
'A Quiet Place': John Krasinski's Whiteboard Still Consumes My Thoughts

By Vinnie Mancuso
Collider
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's the thing about the nonsense to follow: I genuinely believe A Quiet Place has the beefiness to become a classic horror franchise. The first film, a remarkable third directorial effort from former Office bumpkin John Krasinksi, is an all-timer of a movie theater experience, it's weaponized sound design (and lack thereof) turning every enthusiastic owner of a crinkly Twizzlers bag into public enemy number one. In my review of the sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, I called it a "triumph," because Krasinski and Co. took a premise that needed no follow-up and added an astoundingly satisfying amount of layers. It's great. It's all great. However, part of loving film is being obsessed with the minutiae; the set design, costuming, line deliveries, and any of the other one-million-plus decisions that go into making a movie happen. And, sometimes, that means accepting that the minutiae can be very, very funny if you fixate on it to an unhealthy degree. You can be in awe of the original King Kong's influence while also screaming about its aggressively ill-advised 60-minute-long sequel released just nine months later. You can enjoy the Saw franchise while also being haunted by the one time Tobin Bell showed up wearing a backwards hat. And you can think A Quiet Place is a horror masterwork while also being deeply distracted to this very day by the comically unhelpful expository whiteboard hanging in the background of the Abbott family's basement.

