Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Netflix’s ‘High on the Hog’ reveals how Black cooking is the bedrock of American food

By BILL ADDISON
CharlotteObserver.com
 8 days ago

The macaroni pie is ready, so steamy and golden you want to reach through the television screen to scoop up a big helping. Historian Leni Sorensen hovers over a kitchen hearth at Monticello, the Virginia plantation built by Thomas Jefferson. She uses a pot hook to remove the cast-iron lid and reveal the casserole dish inside the baking vessel. "Oh, it's sizzling," she says, the sound audible in the background like distant applause.

www.charlotteobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Bourdain
Person
Thomas Jefferson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Food History#Food Drink#Sweet Potatoes#Culinary Cooking#International Dishes#Natural Food#Whole Foods#Monticello#Americans#Late 1700s#Mac#West African#Whetstone Media#The Food Network#Carolina Gold Rice#Food Media#Shrimp#Pepper Sauce#Kitchen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Here's What 'High On The Hog' Really Means

Netflix plans to make history with its new show, "High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America." This four-episode documentary, based on the 2011 book by Jessica B. Harris, takes a deep look into the Black culinary experience in North America while tracing food legacies across the Americas and Africa (via New York Times). The show guarantees to showcase the profound impact that the African culinary legacy has bestowed on the modern food landscape in the United States, while taking its name from an old colloquialism that denotes the best cuts of meat of pork and has now come to mean "wealthy."
Food & DrinksFood & Wine

The Food & Wine Guide to Cooking with Wood

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Grilling over wood engages all the senses: the sweet aroma of woodsmoke wisping through the backyard, the sight of pixie-dust embers dancing above licking flames, the tinkling sound of large hunks of coals falling apart, the hand-warming glow of a fire on a cool summer night, and the complex flavors of caramelized vegetables, smoked fish, and charred meat. That primal, happy feeling you get when food sizzles over hardwood coals? Pretty sure it's programmed somewhere deep in our DNA.
Books & LiteratureNPR

Book 'High On The Hog' Inspires Netflix Docuseries

Ten years ago, Jessica Harris wrote a book called "High On The Hog." It chronicled the history of African American cuisine, and it inspired a food writer named Stephen Satterfield. STEPHEN SATTERFIELD: When I talk about Dr. J., I use words like iconic, brilliant, someone whose literary life and canon...
MinoritiesThe Guardian

‘It’s how we know who we are’: behind a docuseries on African American food

“Through food, we can find out that there is more that connects us than that separates us. What we eat and what we discover brings us together. It’s a communal table. It’s how we know who we are, and it’s how we know we’re connected,” says culinary historian Jessica B Harris. She sits beside food expert Stephen Satterfield and across from Benin-based food blogger Karelle Vignon Vullierme. On the shaded patio, the trio eat the feast visual artist Romuald Hazoumè has prepared: bowls of ata tchichi, mangi mangi, ayiman, and kan kan, ancient dishes eaten by the people of Benin before the advent of the transatlantic slave trade. As they eat, the trio comment on the taste and the familiarity of these foods they have never experienced before.
MinoritiesBon Appétit

'High on the Hog' Is About More Than Food—It’s About Homecoming

“It was strange to come home to a place I had never been,” Stephen Satterfield says in the opening episode of High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America. “Fragments of a lost memory were everywhere.”. Satterfield, the food writer turned documentary-host, is speaking quite literally, as he...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Meeting Netflix’s ‘High on the Hog’ host Stephen Satterfield

Atlanta native Stephen Satterfield had never hosted a TV show or really even imagined he’d ever do so. So when the producers of Netflix’s new docuseries “High on the Hog” contacted Satterfield, he thought they were merely seeking his expertise as a sommelier, culinary anthropologist and activist. “I was producing things behind the scenes,” he said. “Podcasting, and working as editor and publisher.”
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

How High on the Hog and Other Food TV Expanded More Than Just My Palate

There's a moment in the new Netflix docuseries High on the Hog that absolutely left me speechless. It comes toward the end of the show's first hour, as host and food writer Stephen Satterfield ends his trek through the West African country of Benin. His travel companion, author and historian Dr. Jessica B. Harris (whose 2011 book of the same name inspired the four-part series), has taken him to the former slave port of Ouidah. As the two stand atop a mass grave where those who perished before their captors could strap them into the hull of a ship destined for the "New World" were buried, we watch as the enormity of this moment sinks in for Satterfield. He thanks his ancestors for their resistance and their survival in the face of such atrocity and lets them know that, through him, they've finally returned home.
Food & DrinksEsquire

'High on the Hog' Will Change the Way You Look at Food in America

On the streets of the West African country of Benin, Stephen Satterfield meanders slowly. The food writer and Esquire contributor turned documentary host isn’t cautious, so much as he’s reverent, going so far as to walk just a step behind Dr. Jessica B. Harris, whose book High on the Hog, serves as inspiration for Netflix’s new powerful docuseries, High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America. She, for this first chapter of this four-part series, is just one of his many guides.
TV ShowsBismarck Tribune

Game Show Mania (‘Pyramid’ Returns, ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’), ‘Chicago,’ ‘SEAL Team’ and ‘S.W.A.T.’ Finales, Netflix Goes ‘High on the Hog’

As many network shows sign off, including NBC’s Chicago trilogy, summer game shows arrive, including the return of The $100,000 Pyramid and Fox’s new Crime Scene Kitchen. Netflix tempts the taste buds with a culinary history of African-American food traditions. The Property Brothers are back on HGTV. The $100,000 Pyramid.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Michael Symon Dishes On BBQ, Cocktails, And Cooking At Home - Exclusive Interview

No one does it all like Michael Symon. This star chef has hosted his fair share of cooking shows, competed against the masters on "Iron Chef America," and helped inspire America to cook as a former co-host on "The Chew" (via Michael Symon). Symon has established himself as a true legend of American cuisine and has the pedigree to prove it. Receiving the honor of the title of Best New Chef by Food and Wine magazine in 1998 helped propel Symon to stardom, and has gone on to win the James Beard Award for Best Chef in 2009, among many other honors.
TV Seriesbuckeyebusinessreview.com

Netflix’s Finest House Looking And Improvement Reveals For Hgtv Fans

Installing a wood deck a house is significantly cheaper than other supplies similar to metal, and it retains its value very nicely. It’s essential to notice that whereas replacing windows received’t require homeowners to acquire a allow, slicing a gap within the wall to carry House & Home Improvement out the job will. Homeowners might want to communicate with a window skilled in order to acquire the mandatory permits to carry out the work. costs of a installing a complete house fan will range relying on several components. This contains the price of the fan, the labor and the materials.
RecipesSFGate

Toni Tipton-Martin, groundbreaking author and editor, wins Julia Child Award

Julia Child's recipes are rightly famous, so it seems fitting that an award in her honor is helping another prominent woman combine the elements of her own life's pantry. Toni Tipton-Martin, the cookbook author, culinary historian, and editor in chief of Cook's Country magazine, was selected by the jury from the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts to receive its seventh annual award. And Tipton-Martin has big plans.
Entertainmentbocamag.com

From the Magazine: Not Your Average Joe

Medtech CEO and docuseries host Joe Mullings has beat the odds in more ways than one. To our knowledge, Joe Mullings has not exactly marketed himself as “the Anthony Bourdain of the medical device world,” but the shoe fits. Mullings admits he took some inspiration from the late gastro-traveler’s “Parts...