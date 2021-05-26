newsbreak-logo
Here's What You Can Do To Prevent Tomatoes From Cracking

By Rachel Pasche
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Growing a garden can be such a fun and rewarding task to take on, but it can also quickly turn disappointing if all your hard work doesn't pay off the way you want it to. Whether your zucchini plants are overrun by bugs or your watermelons just won't swell up the way you want them to, or your beautiful ripe tomatoes suddenly crack without warning, these are all huge letdowns. The good news is, these issues are all largely preventable with a few tips, and keeping your tomatoes perfectly ripe and juicy without cracking is actually quite simple.

