Jaipur Living teams up with Kevin O’Brien for two new collections
ACWORTH, Ga. — Global rug and textiles furnishings company Jaipur Living has partnered with textile designer Kevin O’Brien on two new rug collections. “This collaboration came together beautifully. We were working on some exciting new concepts for Jaipur Living and immediately thought of Kevin,” said Steve Sorrow, Jaipur Living vice president of product design and development. “His design aesthetic was perfect with our new innovative constructions. We quickly decided to explore together knowing his specialty is burn out silk and stunning, versatile designs.”www.hometextilestoday.com