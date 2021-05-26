Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Jaipur Living teams up with Kevin O’Brien for two new collections

hometextilestoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACWORTH, Ga. — Global rug and textiles furnishings company Jaipur Living has partnered with textile designer Kevin O’Brien on two new rug collections. “This collaboration came together beautifully. We were working on some exciting new concepts for Jaipur Living and immediately thought of Kevin,” said Steve Sorrow, Jaipur Living vice president of product design and development. “His design aesthetic was perfect with our new innovative constructions. We quickly decided to explore together knowing his specialty is burn out silk and stunning, versatile designs.”

www.hometextilestoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Design#Polyester#Textile Designs#Jaipur Living#Human Nature#Land Sea Sky#Collection#Textiles#Nepal#Vibe#Viscose Combo#Collaboration#Italy#Acworth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
Portugal
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
GardeningPosted by
Mental_Floss

Target Has Teamed Up With Hilton Carter on a New Houseplant Collection

Whether you are a seasoned pro when it comes to horticultural life or a novice looking for an accessible introduction, chances are you're familiar with plant stylist Hilton Carter. Known for his greenery creations on Instagram, Carter is now expanding into the world of retail by teaming up with Target for a limited-time houseplant collection featuring faux plants, terrariums, pots, and more starting at $10.
Designers & CollectionsBusiness Insider

Foot Locker and Melody Ehsani Team Up to Launch Exclusive Capsule Collection

New Creative Director debuts custom capsule collection with 'No More Next' virtual festival. TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Foot Locker is excited to announce the launch of a basketball-inspired capsule collection designed by the new Creative Director of their women's business, Melody Ehsani. This is the first of several capsule collections slated to drop this year. In celebration of the launch, Foot Locker will host a virtual festival entitled "No More Next," inviting fans to take part in a unique digital experience featuring interactive conversations and product sweepstakes.
Carsthemanual.com

Airstream Teams Up with Pottery Barn on a Second Capsule Collection

Americans can’t get enough of RV’ing right now. More of us are camping and road-tripping now than at any other time in history. If you’re part of the club, you’ve no doubt figured out the essentials you need for every RV road trip. But maybe it’s time to upgrade the look of your travel trailer. The latest capsule collection from Airstream and furniture brand Pottery Barn has the perfect (mobile) home décor for giving your home away from home a handsome makeover.
Businessktbb.com

Puma teams up with Nickelodeon for new “Rugrats” collection

(NEW YORK) -- Iconic brands PUMA and Nickelodeon have come together for an upcoming exciting new collection '90s kids will love. Officially launching on June 4, the apparel and footwear collection is inspired by the hit cartoon show Rugrats. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the beloved series, the PUMA...
Beauty & FashionVermilion Standard

Two Canadian fashion brands team up for Vancouver pop-up shop

There’s a cool fashion pop-up coming to Vancouver for a limited time. Vancouver-based denim brand Decade has teamed up with Montreal-based footwear company Maguire for a temporary pop-up shop in Gastown. Taking place June 9-13 at 28 Water St., the shop will offer in-person fit sessions of the size-inclusive denim...
Visual Artblooloop.com

Art Processors leads Outback Heritage Centre’s creative transformation

Art Processors, the experiential design consultancy, led the Centre’s creative and digital transformation, which is shortlisted for a 2021 MAGNA Award. The recently reopened Australian Stockman’s Hall of Fame and Outback Heritage Centre is among the country’s leading outback heritage institutions. Seeking immersive experiences. Since its first opening in 1988,...
Technologytvtechnology.com

209 Group Launches Virtual Production Services Team

NEWPORT, Calif.—The 209 group has set up a Virtual Production Services Team that will provide dedicated on-set staff for running virtual production and motion tracking deployments. The new team will be led by 209 group CTO Greg LaSalle. It complements the company's customizable hardware and software offerings by providing customers...
Photographybusinessnewswales.com

Talented Teen Photographer Launches New Business

A college learner from South Wales has used the lockdown as an opportunity to start his own business and follow his dream of owning his very own photography studio. Eighteen-year-old Euan Balman, from Llantrisant, is set to open his own studio this summer, after spending the last five months renovating and kitting out an empty workshop in his hometown.
EntertainmentPrint Magazine

What Design Trends Do You Need to Watch in 2021? Monotype & Shutterstock Have a Webinar for That

It used to be that you published a trend report at the tail-end or, conversely, the first week of the new year so that folks could learn all about the emerging design stories they needed to know for the coming 365 days. But in design, that’s no longer the case, as it seems that every creative must keep themselves attuned 24/7 to the narratives and trends that dominate the landscape.
Visual Artcoolhunting.com

Es Devlin’s “The Forest for Change” at London Design Biennale

The 2021 London Design Biennale art director, renowned artist and stage designer, Es Devlin planted 400 trees in the otherwise empty courtyard at Somerset House for “The Forest for Change” installation. The neoclassical complex was built in accordance with Enlightenment ideals; “principles of simplicity, symmetry, mathematical precision and absolute functionality” that rebuffed the opulent designs of preceding baroque and rococo eras. In fact, no trees were allowed to be planted in Somerset House since its architect Sir William Chambers forbade it 250 years ago. Again rebuking past design principles, Devlin had 23 species of trees (all native to the region) planted in the cobblestone courtyard. Visitors are encouraged to wander through the forest, which houses colorful pillars in the middle, all of which display information about climate, health, inequality and other big issues. Read more at The Conversation.
MySanAntonio

Become a Designer and Make Your Brand Stand Out With This Adobe Training

The business world is crowded, with similar products and services all competing with one another for a bigger slice of the market share. When there isn't much differentiating your product or service from others (besides, of course, the awesome people behind it), one of the best things you can do is invest in outstanding design. Whether in your products, your marketing, or your digital presence, great design draws people to your business and helps you stand out from the noise.
Softwareweworkremotely.com

Product Designer, Mobile

Fleetio is a modern software platform that helps thousands of organizations around the world manage their fleet operations. Transportation technology is a hot market and we’re leading the charge, with raving fans as customers and an incredible team. But we’ve only scratched the surface of potential! We're looking for a Mobile Product Designer to join our growing design team and help us design and build amazing features.
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

Golf Pride expands MCC Teams collection to include more colors, Plus4 models

Golf Pride has found a winner with its MCC Teams, and now the company is expanding the line by adding the original 15 color combinations in the Plus4 model and adding another five color combos -- purple and yellow, purple and white, navy and white, dark green and white, and orange and white -- in that grip.
Visual ArtDesign Week

The 2021 Design Week graduate show guide

This year we’re expecting a mix of in person and online graduate shows as the country emerges from lockdown – here is our guide to what’s on offer. The School of Architecture and Design End of Year show will be taking place on 18 June. Following this, the Brighton Graduate Show will take place on 25 June and the MA show on 16 July.
DesignDesign Week

Design events to check out in June

Designers and fans can enjoy a mix of virtual and in person events this month, from a month-long festival dedicated to type, to a course in becoming a better mentor. This will be the second high profile exhibition the Design Museum has launched since reopening post-lockdown (we covered the first, Sneakers Unboxed, last month). Charlotte Perriand: The Modern Life is a retrospective on the French interior designer, whose modernist work was pioneering in the 20th century.
Lifestylewolfandbadger.com

Jaipur Candle - Medium

Wandering through the bustling streets of Jaipur, surrounded by ornate architectural beauty. Masala Chai filling the warm air, mixed with hints of spices from the nearby street vendors. My range of candles are hand-poured in South East London by Mckinley & Paget. They are made of a unique blend of...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

CoinDCX and Devfolio Team Up with Solana for New Hackathon

Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX has announced a virtual hackathon, in the hopes of strengthening India’s crypto market. For this latest event, CoinDCX will partner with the Solana blockchain, as the exchange confirmed on their official Twitter. The exchange will also organize the event in association with Devfolio. The company has...
ApparelPosted by
Robb Report

Kith and Vans Teamed Up for a Line of Stylish New Printed Slip-Ons

Kith is 10 years old, and to celebrate, the renowned brand and retailer has a collection with Vans on the way. Teaming up with the premium Vault by Vans imprint, Kith created a collection for both adults and kids using the iconic OG Classic Slip-On LX shoe, resulting in 10 different versions of the silhouette. With several prints and graphics at its disposal, Kith created each shoe using a different pattern.
Beauty & Fashionfangirlish.com

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” Live-Action/Animated Movie Assembles Global All-Star Brands for Looney Tunes Merch Collection

Welcome to the Jam! Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, will roll out the largest Looney Tunes merchandise collection in decades ahead of the highly anticipated new Warner Bros. Pictures movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” releasing in theaters nationwide on July 16, 2021 and on HBO Max in the U.S. for 31 days from theatrical release.