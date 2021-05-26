Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CommScope (COMM)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:. 5/26/2021 – CommScope had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. 5/21/2021 – CommScope was upgraded by analysts...

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commscope#Credit Suisse Group Ag#Ratings Systems#Market Analyst#Current Ratings#Earnings Estimates#Comm#Credit Suisse Group Ag#Evercore Isi#Rosenblatt Securities#Wolfe Research#Pe#6 63#P E G#Royal Bank Of Canada#State Of North Carolina#Marketbeat Com#Analyst Estimates#Ratings Updates#Research Firms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Acquires 101,170 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,170 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.27% of CMC Materials worth $632,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Sells 1,473 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.36% of iCAD worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $70.00

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMAR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.59.
Economymodernreaders.com

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.30.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million. Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Price Target at $28.00

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Economymodernreaders.com

Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Down to $16.73

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.73, but opened at $16.10. Ryerson shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 523 shares changing hands. RYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires New Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 295,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,444,000. Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CICC Research

ZH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Cut by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cameco (TSE:CCO) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.08.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. James Investment...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €120.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €132.27 ($155.61).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.67 and last traded at $51.16. 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 901,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.