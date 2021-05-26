Cancel
Broken Arrow, OK

Albany Street widening project underway

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
 15 days ago

The Albany Street (61st St.) widening project, from 23rd Street to 37th Street, is now underway. The roadway is temporarily closed to through traffic to replace the bridge over Lone Star Creek east of the Broken Arrow STEM Academy.

The improvements designated for Phase I are expected to be complete before the start of school in August.

Phase 1 of the project includes the construction of approximately 1,000 feet of asphalt roadway widening from two to five lanes with asphalt shoulders.

It also includes driveways, drainage culverts, approximately 1,000 linear feet of sidewalk, approximately 1,100 linear feet of curb and gutter, and installation of a pre-engineered aluminum corrugated structural plate single-radius arch bridge structure, including headwalls and wingwalls.

Tri-Star Construction, LLC, will complete the work at a total bid of $1,644,000.00.

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

ABOUT

The Missouri–Kansas–Texas Railroad sold lots for the town site in 1902 and company secretary William S. Fears named it Broken Arrow. The city was named for a Creek community settled by Creek Indians who had been forced to relocate from Alabama to Oklahoma along the Trail of Tears.

