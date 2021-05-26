Albany Street widening project underway

The Albany Street (61st St.) widening project, from 23rd Street to 37th Street, is now underway. The roadway is temporarily closed to through traffic to replace the bridge over Lone Star Creek east of the Broken Arrow STEM Academy.

The improvements designated for Phase I are expected to be complete before the start of school in August.

Phase 1 of the project includes the construction of approximately 1,000 feet of asphalt roadway widening from two to five lanes with asphalt shoulders.

It also includes driveways, drainage culverts, approximately 1,000 linear feet of sidewalk, approximately 1,100 linear feet of curb and gutter, and installation of a pre-engineered aluminum corrugated structural plate single-radius arch bridge structure, including headwalls and wingwalls.

Tri-Star Construction, LLC, will complete the work at a total bid of $1,644,000.00.

