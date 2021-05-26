Former UMF student pleads not guilty to possessing sexually explicit materials of children

Maine State Police are asking for the public's help locating a Waterboro man, who's wanted on multiple active warrants. Darren Foglio, 51, is described as a white male, 5'6" tall, and 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair and is known to frequent the Waterboro and Lyman areas. Police say Foglio has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest, including a warrant for reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Police say he is not considered dangerous.