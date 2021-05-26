Cancel
Former UMF student pleads not guilty to possessing sexually explicit materials of children

By Donna M. Perry
Sun Journal (New Bern, NC)
8 days ago
 8 days ago
FARMINGTON — A Wilton man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to possession of sexually explicit materials of children under age 12. Zachary P. Davis, 20, was indicted on the felony charge in April. He entered the plea during an arraignment held via Zoom from the Franklin County jail. Justice Roland Cole, defense attorney Ashley Perry and Assistant District Attorney Claire Andrews also appeared via Zoom.

Sun Journal (New Bern, NC)

Sun Journal (New Bern, NC)

New Bern, NC
