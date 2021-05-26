Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. Purchases 503,343 Shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.1% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.