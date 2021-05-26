Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. Purchases 503,343 Shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 40.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,750,290 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 503,343 shares during the period. XP comprises 20.4% of Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.'s holdings in XP were worth $65,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.