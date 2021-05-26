Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.