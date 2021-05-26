Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.www.modernreaders.com