Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDycom Industries (NYSE:DY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

www.modernreaders.com
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.32 EPS Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to announce earnings per share of $2.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the lowest is $2.03. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. PagSeguro Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 46.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. SecureWorks updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.03) – $0.00 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $920.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will post $920.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $919.50 million and the highest is $923.98 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $806.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). RedHill Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2022 EPS Estimates for RF Industries, Ltd. Boosted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for RF Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.97 Million

Brokerages expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to post sales of $216.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.40 million and the highest is $220.60 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $238.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.200-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-$2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. Pyxis Tankers stock...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to report $1.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Announce Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will announce earnings per share of $4.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.51. Quidel reported earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. Acushnet reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,466.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.