ViacomCBS Sees Sports As Key To Streaming Subscription Growth
ViacomCBS isn’t going quietly into the night after the latest battle in the streaming wars ended with WarnerMedia and Discovery merging their assets. Paramount+ is Viacom’s main streaming asset competing against giants like Netflix and Disney+. The ace in the hole for ViacomCBS moving forward is their global soccer footprint. Paramount+ is the U.S home for the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, along with airing the NFL, Masters, PGA Tour, NCAA, NWSL, and SEC.barrettsportsmedia.com