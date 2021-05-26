Cancel
ViacomCBS Sees Sports As Key To Streaming Subscription Growth

By Russ Heltman
barrettsportsmedia.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViacomCBS isn’t going quietly into the night after the latest battle in the streaming wars ended with WarnerMedia and Discovery merging their assets. Paramount+ is Viacom’s main streaming asset competing against giants like Netflix and Disney+. The ace in the hole for ViacomCBS moving forward is their global soccer footprint. Paramount+ is the U.S home for the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, along with airing the NFL, Masters, PGA Tour, NCAA, NWSL, and SEC.

barrettsportsmedia.com
