Alive @ Five is Back!

By dtwnfrederick
downtownfrederick.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJULY 1 — SEPTEMBER 30. Alive @ Five features a different band every week! Check out this year’s lineup at downtownfrederick.org/aliveatfive. The Partnership relies on 45 volunteers a week to make Alive @ Five happen. Volunteering is a great way to meet new people and be part of the community… plus, you get free admission! Sign up at bity.ly/aliveatfivevolunteer2021.

downtownfrederick.org
