Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, OR

DOUGLAS COUNTY YOUTH ORCHESTRA BEGINNING REGISTRATION FOR FALL

kqennewsradio.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Douglas County Youth Orchestra is beginning registration for in-person instruction, which will start in the fall. DCYO, under the direction of Dr. Mark Rockwood with help from Assistant Director Taylor Siling and cello instructor Kathryn Brunhaver, practices on Tuesdays in Roseburg from September through May. A release said students receive a well-balanced music education complete with note reading, lessons in music history, theory and history, and improvisation. DCYO offers a private lesson program, where all DCYO students are eligible to receive free private instruction from qualified instructors.

kqennewsradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Douglas County, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Douglas County, OR
Government
Roseburg, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Roseburg, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Music History#Program Director#Music Director#Dcyo#Orchestra#Registration Forms#Cello#Free Private Instruction#Dr Mark Rockwood#Qualified Instructors#Students#In Person Instruction#Assistant Director#Improvisation#Fall#Cultural#Note Reading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Douglas County, ORkqennewsradio.com

TIGER TEAM POP-UP VACCINATION CLINICS SCHEDULED

The Douglas County Tiger Team is continuing to offer pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the country. County Commissioners have coordinated with the Douglas Public Health Network to organize this effort focused on rural areas. Clinics this week will be held:. *Tuesday at the Azalea Fire Station from 8:00 a.m. to...
Oregon Statecorvallisadvocate.com

Abra Lee Talks Black Women in Gardening

Abra Lee, a speaker, writer and founder of Conquer the Soil, will summon her experience for a presentation May 18 sponsored by Oregon State University Extension Service Master Gardeners. The free talk – The Culture of Gardening with Abra Lee: The Work is in Our Hands – takes place at noon via...
Douglas County, ORNRToday.com

Legacy and tradition with a twist

Two hundred sixteen 4-H and FFA youth are beginning the final weeks of their preparation for the 82nd Annual Douglas County Lamb Show scheduled for June 5 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Typically this event is a full day of lamb weigh in and record book checks, finishing touch up’s...
Douglas County, ORNRToday.com

Plan Now for another dry gardening season

Since Oct. 1, 2020, central Douglas County has received about 24 inches of rain versus our 30 year average for the same time frame of 32 inches. Since March 1, 2021 we have received only 1.8 inches, making this the driest March, April and early May in the past 30 years.
Douglas County, ORmainstreamonline.org

ASUCC approves partial funding for Flegel Center artwork

ASUCC approves partial funding for Flegel Center artwork. The athletics department has been putting together a redecoration project for the Flegel Center’s baseball dorms that will include photos by local photographer and state representative, Gary Leif. “SBDC (Small Business Development Center) and the athletics department collaborated on it,” Athletic Director...
Douglas County, ORNRToday.com

"Red Day" gives area youth a chance to give back to their community

Several volunteers and area foster children rolled up their sleeves to brighten their collective environment during the 13th annual "Red Day" community service event Thursday. During the annual day of service, volunteers from Keller Williams Realty worked side-by-side with the kids to help clean up gardens, do interior painting and transform a drab concrete recreation yard into an outdoor oasis.
Roseburg, ORkqennewsradio.com

PLANT CLINIC IN ROSEBURG ACCEPTING GARDENING QUESTIONS

Experienced gardeners are ready to answer gardening questions through the OSU Extension Master Gardner Plant Clinic. Master Gardener Cheryl Caplan said the hours are 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, and also on Fridays. Call 541-236-3052 to speak with a master gardener or leave a message for a return call. Caplan said questions can also be emailed: douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Douglas County, ORkqennewsradio.com

DRIVE THROUGH VACCINATION EVENT IS SATURDAY

Douglas Public Health Network, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Aviva Health have collaborated to host the new drive through mass vaccination event this Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The two-dose Phizer vaccine will be utilized. All residents age 16 and older are eligible to be vaccinated. Those...
Douglas County, ORNRToday.com

Public Meetings

Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., held electronically. Contact jeanine.dever@camasvalley.k12.or.us or 541-445-2131, ext. 4201 for meeting info and to submit public comment. DRAIN. Wednesday, May 19. North Douglas School District School Board Executive Session — 5:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St.,...
Roseburg, ORNRToday.com

What's Up

TODAYBike and Dine Ride — 6 p.m., meet at Blue Zones Project Office, 556 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. The team will host an easy bike ride suitable for all riding abilities and will end at a Blue Zones approved restaurant. fb.me/e/13f2RWgT0. Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground,...
Roseburg, ORkezi.com

Roseburg man buys Elk Island in hopes of opening recreational resort

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A Douglas County man has purchased a piece of property near downtown Roseburg in hopes of turning it into a recreational paradise. Also known as Elk Island, the 25-acre property sits below Reservoir Hill and along the South Umpqua River. It was purchased by long-time Roseburg resident Bernard Woodard and his property management group, Elk Island Trading.
Douglas County, ORkqennewsradio.com

MASS VACCINATION CLINIC NOW OPEN TO THOSE OVER AGE 12

Douglas County’s drive through mass vaccination event has expanded to those age 12 and over. The approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine’s use by those age 12 to 15 has led to the change. A release from the Douglas Public Health Network said those age 12 to 14, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The adult will need to give written consent as well.
Douglas County, ORkqennewsradio.com

TEACHING CAREER INFORMATIONAL EVENTS SCHEDULED

Douglas Educational Service District, in partnership with George Fox University, Southern Oregon University, and Umpqua Community College, is hosting a second free virtual informational session for people interested in K-12 teaching careers, on May 17th. Anyone interested in learning the steps needed to become a teacher is invited to attend....
Roseburg, ORNRToday.com

Health Calendar

TODAYOvereaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 17, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-637-8555. Velo Club Intermediate “Leave No Rider Behind” Ride — 6 p.m., meet at My Coffee, 1700 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. All welcome. Non-members must sign waiver. Helmets required for ride, masks required when not riding. umpquavelo.org.
Douglas County, ORkezi.com

Douglas County STEAM Week teaches students to code

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- It’s STEAM Week in Douglas County, and the Umpqua Valley STEAM Club is continuing the celebration by teaching middle and high school students how to code. Organizers hosted a virtual coding class Monday taught by Vincent Pip, a computer science professor at Umpqua Community College. Students learned...