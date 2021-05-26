DOUGLAS COUNTY YOUTH ORCHESTRA BEGINNING REGISTRATION FOR FALL
The Douglas County Youth Orchestra is beginning registration for in-person instruction, which will start in the fall. DCYO, under the direction of Dr. Mark Rockwood with help from Assistant Director Taylor Siling and cello instructor Kathryn Brunhaver, practices on Tuesdays in Roseburg from September through May. A release said students receive a well-balanced music education complete with note reading, lessons in music history, theory and history, and improvisation. DCYO offers a private lesson program, where all DCYO students are eligible to receive free private instruction from qualified instructors.kqennewsradio.com