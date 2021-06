GREEN COVE SPRINGS – At about 10 p.m., a Saturday night, on May 5, 1894, Clay County Sheriff Josephus Anderson Peeler was called out to a fight at the train station. In 1894, the station was located about where the Green Cove Springs Police Office headquarters building is today. Peeler didn’t have far to walk as he lived nearby on Walnut Street, a location where the Council on Aging building now sits.