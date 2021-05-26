Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Cybershoes for Oculus Quest now available to buy on Amazon

By Wayne Williams
Beta News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you suffer from motion sickness in VR games, or you just want to feel more like you’re "there", then Cybershoes offers a possible solution. They are smart overshoes that you use to walk or run through virtual games, and are compatible with most of the popular VR headsets, including the Quest 2. You can read my review of them here. If you’ve been tempted to buy them but haven't yet got around to it, the good news is they are now being sold on Amazon in the US.

betanews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Quest#Oculus Vr#Motion Sickness#Crowdfunding#Dark Times#Carbon Studio#Wizards#Quest Gamers#Vr Gamers#Vr Games#Vr Headsets#Virtual Games#Easier Access#Model#Fantastic Games#Ceo#Smart Overshoes#Campaigns#Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
Related
Video Gamesvrscout.com

How To Play Classic Arcade Games On Oculus Quest

Turn your Quest or Quest 2 headset into an all-in-one retro arcade featuring classic games and consoles. Miss visiting your local arcade and blowing all your hard-earned quarters on classic lightgun games? Well, fret not, because today we’re breaking down how to turn your Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 VR headset into an all-in-one retro arcade. Yes, that’s right, using the right combination of virtual emulators you can transform your modern standalone VR headset into an interactive gallery bursting at the seams with classic arcade games.
Electronicstechadvisor.com

Everything you need to know about the Oculus Quest 2 Pro

Given the fact the Oculus Quest 2 launched less than a year ago, it’s likely that we won’t see the Pro model anytime soon – especially given how popular the standard model is – and vague comments from Facebook seem to confirm this. Andrew Bosworth, the VP of Augmented and...
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Oculus Quest 2 Users Can Now Work In Their Own Headsets

The Oculus Quest 2 received a slew of productivity features in v29 which enable users to check their phones in VR, a dedicated File Manager and other shortcuts to enter AR Passthrough mode. Much of these features were also rolled out for original Quest users across the week, while Facebook...
Video GamesGamespot

New Blue Nintendo Switch Lite Is Available Now -- Here's Where To Buy It

A new color has joined the Nintendo Switch Lite family. Announced last month, the new blue Nintendo Switch Lite released today, May 21, for $200. The console launched alongside Miitopia, the remastered version of the 3DS role-playing game starring (of course) Mii characters. Though preorders were never made available for the blue Nintendo Switch Lite, it's starting to pop up for purchase at major retailers.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) exist as similar businesses targeting different markets. While Amazon might have become the king of e-commerce in the developed world, MercadoLibre's approach has effectively made it the Amazon of Latin America. The question now comes down to which company has better positioned itself for stockholders....
Cell PhonesPosted by
Nerdable

Clubhouse is now available to all on Android

UPDATE: You no longer need a beta version of the app (or an iPhone) to use Clubhouse. Clubhouse is now officially available for all Android devices globally. It had been in development for weeks after a long and successful run as an iOS exclusive. This could dramatically expand the audience...
Brownsburg, INcbs4indy.com

Amazon to buy MGM

Colonial Pipeline hack spurs new cybersecurity regulations. McCordsville officer recovers from injuries, returns to work. Apartment complex employee arrested in deadly shooting. Boy shot near park in Brownsburg. Best seat in the house at IMS?. Hoosiers thank first responders in Goshen. Recycleforce positions for offenders, parolees remain unfilled. Republicans to...
Electionsava360.com

Amazing COOL TOOLS you can Buy Now in 2021 (AMAZON) | Part:122

Amazing COOL TOOLS you can Buy Now in 2021 (AMAZON) Automotive Yoke Puller | Tiger Tool https://geni.us/t8yLSJi. PROXXON Hot wire cutter THERMOCUT: https://geni.us/pO5ZVY. Norbar Industrial Torque Wrench: https://geni.us/Lwcr1. Woodpecker FULLTHROTTLE™ BLAST GATE: https://bit.ly/3fKFpwK. Ironton Variable-Speed Benchtop Grinder: https://geni.us/gBtWW. BETEX KZZ - Professional parallel key extractor: https://geni.us/OLNH. Multi-angle Corner Clamp: https://geni.us/ndGF4J9.
Video Gamesvrscout.com

‘Carve Snowboarding’ Is A Must-Play On Oculus Quest

The creator of 1080 Snowboarding returns with a brand new game built from the ground up for VR headsets. Available now on Oculus Quest, Carve Snowboarding is easily one of the most interesting action sports games currently accessible on VR headsets. From the one-of-a-kind snowboarding gameplay to the plethora of content to unlock, Chuhai Labs totally nailed what it feels like to hit the slopes and shred some gnar. Developed in collaboration with Giles Goddard, the same mind behind the Nintendo 64 classic 1080° Snowboarding, Carve Snowboarding is a snowboarder’s dream VR game, offering riders a mountain’s worth of content to explore and collectibles to discover.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

Retro RPG Stones of Harlath Steps Onto Oculus Quest Next Week

If you love some classic role-playing game (RPG) adventures, exploring dungeons and battling monsters, and just so happen to own an Oculus Quest then keep an eye out for Stones of Harlath next week. It has just appeared on the Coming Soon section of the Oculus Store, available for pre-ordering with a discount.
Video GamesVentureBeat

ForeVR Bowl debuts on Oculus Quest with zany take on bowling

ForeVR launched its first virtual reality sports game today with ForeVR Bowl for the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 VR headsets. Most people aren’t going out to bowling alleys right now, but this game could give you a flavor for it with its zany take on bowling. It lets players experience an immersive world of bowling and access to avatars based on Facebook’s Avatar 2.0 animated characters.
Video GamesRoad to VR

The Best Oculus Quest 2 Accessories & Why You’ll Want Them

Oculus Quest 2 has everything you need in the box to get playing an awesome selection of VR games. Once you’ve owned it for a few weeks though, you’ll probably start to notice the headset’s inherent pain points, which can be solved with a few key aftermarket products. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best basic accessories you may want to consider as a long-term VR user.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

5 Best Fitness Games For The Oculus Quest 2

Summer is Right Around The Corner: 5 Best Fitness Games for the Oculus Quest 2. We’re all too familiar with the cliché of the sedentary video gamer, doughy and at one with the sofa stuffing, shellacked by a shiny film of Doritos orange pigment. Most of us have visited that shameful land, if not taken up permanent resident status. But the reality is that in the last few years there have been a lot of games and peripherals designed to remove the potato from the couch, get the blood moving to the extremities and to help the out of shape gamer approximate something close to cardiovascular fitness. From the Kinect to the Nintendo Switch Ring, it’s as if the games industry was saying, “Look, we’re trying, ok? Those extra forty pounds are on you, buddy. Literally.”
Cell Phonesuploadvr.com

Photogrammetry App OtherSight Coming To Oculus Quest Late 2021

OtherSight is a new exploration app featuring photogrammetric captures from around the world, coming to the Oculus Quest and Quest 2 in late 2021. The developers, Raiz New Media, posted a trailer announcing the news on their YouTube channel. There’s not a whole lot of detailed information, but it seems like the app will use photogrammetry to create lifelike environments from around the world, which the user can explore and be guided through.
Video GamesGamespot

Atari VCS Console Launches June 15, Includes 100 Classic Atari Games

Atari's long in-the-works new console, the Atari VCS, is set to launch on June 15, the company announced. Via Game Informer, the Atari VCS will retail for $300, with a bundle including two controllers retailing for $400. Bundle purchasers will be able to choose between two colors, Black Walnut or Onyx. The base version of the console comes only in Onyx. The console will be available via Best Buy, GameStop, Micro Center, and the official Atari VCS website.
Video Gamesava360.com

Resident Evil 4 VR announced for Oculus Quest 2 as a first-person remake

On Thursday, Capcom announced that its megaton horror series Resident Evil will soon return to virtual reality. But instead of adding a VR mode to the upcoming Resident Evil VIII: Village, slated to launch next month, the game-maker threw horror fans a curveball. The project, as it turns out, is Resident Evil 4 VR, a wildly revised port of the 2005 classic, and it appears to be an Oculus Quest 2 exclusive.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Quest 2 Propels VR Headset Usage On Steam To All-Time-High

In May 2.31% of Steam gamers used a virtual reality headset, a new all-time-high. Companies like Facebook, Valve, & HTC don’t reveal sales figures. The Steam Hardware Survey remains the most reliable indicator of PC VR’s adoption. The survey is offered to a random sample of Steam’s userbase each month....
Video GamesVentureBeat

Now.gg launches mobile cloud to expand gaming’s reach

Now.gg, a sister company to Android-PC gaming firm Bluestacks, is launching a mobile cloud to expand gaming’s reach. Palo Alto, California-based Now.gg has launched a mobile cloud platform for game developers, dubbed a platform-as-a-service (PaaS). It is targeting challenges for game developers including accessibility, shareability, and monetization. The platform is...