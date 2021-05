By Michael “Ice-Blue” Harris – (Source: blackpressusa.com) – Method Man has taken his acting career very seriously ever since landing his first major role on HBO’s “OZ” in 2001 and has built up quite a resume over the years with roles in such shows as “The Wire,” “Luke Cage” and most recently Starz’s “Power Book II: Ghost.” The Wu-Tang MC is now making his presence felt behind the scenes as he and his manager, Shauna Garr, have formed their own company Six AM, An Entertainment Co.