Sigma File Manager review: open source and cross platform

By Martin Brinkmann
Ghacks Technology News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSigma File Manager was just released. The open source file manager is available for Windows, Mac and Linux devices, and while its version is 1.0.0, it should be considered alpha according to the author. It is an Electron app, and if you don't like these apps, because many are bloated...

www.ghacks.net
