Sigma File Manager review: open source and cross platform

War and Peace weighs so much in part because it’s two works in one: first an epic novel of tsarist Russia, then a forceful essay on what that novel means. War and Peace dramatizes the folly of understanding history as a drawing room play of a few “Great Men”, flanked by casts of thousands in frame-filling roles, as flotsam minions. Personalizing history at a level we can understand, like a tennis championship or a family feud, makes for better stories. But the arc of human experience traces the competing desires, choices, and struggles of great multitudes of individuals—Great and overwhelmingly not to Great—linked by familial and sundry associations, both masters and subjects of massive currents of change. Currents beyond the full understanding of any one person, even a Russian epic novelist.