The County Road Association of Michigan has honored the Berrien County Road Department with two of its IMPRESS Awards for the year. The association says the projects resulting in the awards are the Red Arrow Highway Union Pier Corridor Improvement Project and the Napier Avenue Road Diet Innovative Design. With the Red Arrow Highway project, the road department was saluted in the Collaboration category for working with several townships to reconfigure the road and add pedestrian walkways. With Napier Avenue, the award in the Operations category was for the department’s use of road fabric in construction. Road fabric is a waterproof membrane placed in between hot mix asphalt layers to keep water from penetrating through it with the goal of making the asphalt last longer. IMPRESS Awards recognize county road agencies that demonstrate innovation with special projects in communications, operations, and collaboration. The Berrien County Road Department received its awards during a ceremony last month.