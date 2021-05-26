Reygar aims for role in offshore wind surveys

Tremendous progress can be observed in wind turbines and their technology development, as demonstrated by the increase in their size and power capture capability. The growth in size, however, cannot be indefinite and eventually reaches a limit, from a practicality viewpoint. All newer generations of current wind turbines from almost all manufacturers in the past 40+ years have been based on improving the previous generation as well as making them larger. This is true except for a few models that could not survive or even could not enter the market, for whatever reason.