Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Reygar aims for role in offshore wind surveys

By Nick Blenkey
marinelog.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe siting and construction of offshore wind farms and associated seabed infrastructure requires accurate mapping of wide areas of the ocean floor. This typically becomes more challenging and costly with each mile further from shore, as survey vessels must follow an accurate track to reliably map many square miles of seabed at greater water depths. Unmanned survey vessels promise to provide a solution that can help wind farm developers and survey specialists keep costs down.

www.marinelog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Positioning System#Emerging Technology#Develop Technology#Critical Infrastructure#Gps#Innovate Uk#Uncrewed Surface Vehicles#Offshore Wind Farms#Unmanned Survey Vessels#Flexible Survey#Survey Specialists#Seabed Infrastructure#Maritime Technology#Maritime Control#Accurate Mapping#System Reliability#Comprehensive Mission#End User Requirements#Interface Capabilities#Farm Developers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Energy Industrywindtech-international.com

Wind Catching Systems unveils multi-turbine offshore wind solution

Wind Catching Systems, in collaboration with Aibel and the Department of Energy Technology, has announced plans to commercialise the Wind Catching technology for floating offshore wind farms in 2022. Wind Catching Systems is developing floating multi-turbine farms consisting of a large number of 1 MW turbines assembled in a large...
Industrywindtech-international.com

A Design Concept for Future Offshore Wind Turbines

Tremendous progress can be observed in wind turbines and their technology development, as demonstrated by the increase in their size and power capture capability. The growth in size, however, cannot be indefinite and eventually reaches a limit, from a practicality viewpoint. All newer generations of current wind turbines from almost all manufacturers in the past 40+ years have been based on improving the previous generation as well as making them larger. This is true except for a few models that could not survive or even could not enter the market, for whatever reason.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

US firm promises faster build with spiral-welded wind towers

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. Victorian Offshore Wind Farm Project Submits Referrals to the Victorian State. Fifth Chinese member company joins Global Wind Organisation. GZA Retained by Kearsarge Energy for 2.8-MW “Brightfield” Solar Energy Project in R.I. With 67,000 solar panels, Milo Solar is the largest solar farm...
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

Norway to open more sites for offshore wind development

The Norwegian government plans to identify new areas for offshore wind development, energy minister Tina Bru told the Floating Wind 2021 conference in Haugesund in the south-west of the country. Norway’s Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) will lead the process. It is expected to take two years to identify...
Industrywindtech-international.com

Seagreen offshore wind farm awards contract to Northern Marine Service

Developers of the Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm have appointed Northern Marine Services (NMS) to support the delivery and installation of the project’s offshore wind turbine foundations out of Port of Nigg in Scotland’s Cromarty Firth. The awarding of the contract follows the announcement in February that Global Energy Group’s (GEG)...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Bechtel working with Drax to build biomass plants with carbon capture & storage

Power plant engineering and construction giant Bechtel is partnering with a renewable energies company to explore the potential of bioenergy production sites combined with carbon capture and storage. The EPC firm announced its strategic agreement with Drax to create Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) plants around the world....
Industrythedigitalship.com

Marine-i supports application of space data for renewable energy

Marine-i has agreed to support a pioneering new approach to using space data to support the development of renewable energy sites, such as floating offshore wind. This new system could help reduce the risks and costs associated with these developments. Part funded by the European Regional Development Fund, Marine-i is...
Energy Industryaltenergymag.com

Navisun Becomes a Sponsor of SEIA & SEPA Solar and Energy Storage Northeast Conference

Navisun is a Kilowatt Sponsor of the Solar and Energy Storage Northeast Conference being held in Boston, June 9-10th. Hingham, MA, June 3, 2021- Navisun LLC, a solar independent power producer that co-develops, acquires, owns, and operates distributed and small utility-scale solar projects, announced that it is a sponsor of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Smart Electric Power Alliance's (SEPA) Solar and Energy Storage Northeast Conference taking place virtually on June 2nd and 3rd and in Boston, Massachusetts on June 9th and 10th. Navisun is committed to the transition to a carbon-free future and is continuing to build key industry partnerships that align with its strategic plan for growth in fulfillment of this commitment.
Industryaithority.com

Aker Solutions Extends Relationship With Cognizant To Modernize Its IT Systems and Help Speed Transition To Renewable Energy

By Transforming And Modernizing Its It Systems, Aker Solutions Can Offer More Flexibility And Faster Time-to-market For Its Oil And Gas Customers. Cognizant announced that it has extended its relationship with global engineering company Aker Solutions to modernize and simplify its entire IT infrastructure, including its business technology network and application maintenance and development. Aker Solutions helps companies unlock energy from sources such as oil, gas and offshore wind.
Energy Industryeenews.net

Could offshore wind be a 'game changer' for W.Va. economy?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm took her clean energy jobs pitch to a second fossil fuel community hub yesterday, touting a key offshore wind construction equipment agreement that will drive production of 14,000 tons of domestic steel from a West Virginia based-manufacturer.
Energy IndustryEllsworth American

Time to hit the brakes on offshore wind

In 2017, offshore wind generation appeared to be a dead issue in Maine. The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) had just completed an extensive study that deemed it too expensive for ratepayers. Now it is moving again at the speed of light. In 2019, eighty percent of Maine’s electricity generation came...
Energy Industrywajr.com

West Virginia to play a key role in offshore wind development

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia will be a key player in the Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind Projects- the largest off shore wind farm on this side of the Atlantic Ocean. Dominion Energy, Danish company Orsted, Eversource and Steel of West Virginia have formed a partnership to build a 472-foot vessel, the Charybdis, that will be used to build wind farms off the coast of New England and Virginia.
Energy Industryenergyglobal.com

UKEF to support offshore wind exports

FoundOcean have won a contract to provide the foundations for a 100 turbine offshore wind farm in Taiwan after receiving financial support from UK Export Finance (UKEF), the government’s export credit agency. The company will provide the foundation grouting to enable wind turbines to be secured to the seabed to...
Energy Industryrenewanews.com

Renewables Powerhouse Making Offshore Wind Comeback

By Adnan Durakovic Europe’s largest producer of renewable energy is reviving its interest in offshore wind investments […]. [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]. For more great articles: Offshore Wind » News by topic.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden bolsters push for offshore wind

The Biden administration is leaning into offshore wind as part of its push to transition the U.S. to clean energy, even as the federal government is already on its way to meeting a new target for the energy source. The administration has taken several steps in recent weeks to advance...
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Offshore Wind Gusts Forward

After years of anticipation, the prospect of creating a floating wind farm off the coast of Humboldt County, generating clean energy and economic growth, took a significant step forward last week. Gov. Gavin Newsom joined Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and other federal officials to announce an agreement that will allow...
California Stateworkboat.com

Offshore wind for California?

The Biden administration’s May 25 announcement that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will open two new offshore wind energy areas off California to leasing invigorated industry advocates. But the prospect of floating, anchored wind turbines - including one potential 399-square mile area off Morro Bay - alarms the state’s...