Reygar aims for role in offshore wind surveys
The siting and construction of offshore wind farms and associated seabed infrastructure requires accurate mapping of wide areas of the ocean floor. This typically becomes more challenging and costly with each mile further from shore, as survey vessels must follow an accurate track to reliably map many square miles of seabed at greater water depths. Unmanned survey vessels promise to provide a solution that can help wind farm developers and survey specialists keep costs down.www.marinelog.com