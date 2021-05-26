BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Shares Purchased by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 302.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 132,520 shares during the period.