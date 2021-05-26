Cancel
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Shares Purchased by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 302.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 132,520 shares during the period.

www.modernreaders.com
Swiss National Bank Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 15,467 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 46.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
EAM Global Investors LLC Has $475,000 Stake in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

EAM Global Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Fathom were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 4,072 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $16,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BlackRock Inc. Acquires 101,170 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,170 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.27% of CMC Materials worth $632,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases Shares of 195 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 195 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 800 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BlackRock Inc. Has $637.66 Million Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 762,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.50% of CIT Group worth $637,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 775 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 185.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.6% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 4,235 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,371 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,528 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.