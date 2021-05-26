Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Technological advancements in waste management

By Thomas Bradley
Beta News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we know technology is rapidly evolving and has been for the last few years however, for the waste management sector there has a slow up take on technology, and it uses within the industry. Going off leading figures, it is all set to change as various technologies, apps and methods are being introduced to the waste management world.

betanews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste#Hazardous Chemicals#Food Waste#Technological Progress#Energy Technologies#Digital Technologies#Food Technology#Greener Ideal#Disney World#Guardian#Novozymes#The Apple App Store#European#Google Play#Juice Flair#Digital Marketing#Waste Management World#General Waste#Organic Waste#Paper Waste
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
News Break
Recycling
News Break
Google
Related
EnvironmentBusiness Insider

Technology-powered Circular Economy to Propel Waste Management in the Gulf Cooperation Council

Total waste generation in the GCC is estimated to reach 163.9 million metric tons by 2025, finds Frost & Sullivan. SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 31, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Circular Economy Redefining the GCC Waste Management Market, 2021, finds that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member nations' aspirations for sustainability are driving the replacement of linear waste management models with circular models, creating a new wave of opportunities. Population growth and accelerated economic development are increasing total waste generation in the region (including construction and demolition (C&D) waste, municipal solid waste (MSW), plastic waste, and lead-acid battery waste). If unchecked, this could result in an increase from 130.6 million metric tons in 2021 to 163.9 million metric tons by 2025. A transition toward circular models is already underway, as with the UAE's Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031 and the KSA's Circular Carbon Economy. The policies reflect the region's commitment to meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) while enhancing the quality of life for residents.
TechnologyVentureBeat

Calamu Technologies raises $2.4M to advance data fragmentation platform

Calamu Technologies has raised $2.4 million for its approach to securing data in a safe harbor spanning three separate platforms, using a data fragmentation platform to make it difficult for cybercriminals to reconstitute stolen data. All three locations where Calamu Protect stores data would have to be compromised before a...
Environmentrenewanews.com

Bogota’s Waste to Resource Journey: Phase 2 Revised- Waste Management Plan

By Niyireth Torres Waste is damaging to our planet. It affects the air quality and climate, and managing waste properly can save energy and space. My initial phase 2 consisted of the plastic-free pledge, but it was too limiting by considering a part of the waste issue. It only focused on plastic and biodegradable waste, leaving out medical waste, electronic waste, hazardous waste, industrial waste, agricultural..
Marketsreportsgo.com

Electrochromic Storage Devices Market by Technology Advancement and Demand 2021-2026

The Electrochromic Storage Devices market report provides a detailed analysis of this business space. The market is analyzed in terms of production as well as consumption. Based on the production aspect, the report includes particulars pertaining to the manufacturing processes of the product, alongside revenue and gross margins of the respective manufacturers. The unit cost decided by the producers across various regions during the forecast period is also included in the report.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Personal Cloud Market Innovation, Technologies Advancement, Applications, Strategies & Forecasts

Global Personal Cloud Market was valued at USD 54.78 billion in 2019, which is expected to reach 916.24 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 45.8%. Personal cloud is the type of digital services and information which can be accessed from any location given the users to access data. A personal cloud service allows customers to edit, share, and synchronize the content. By using personal cloud service user can share data efficiently on various platforms. Capacity for larger storage, accessibility from several devices, and cheap cost are the features of personal cloud service.
Environmentwhattheythink.com

Newest SGP Resource Partner, CWSC, Revolutionizes Waste Management

Sayville, N.Y. – The Sustainable Green Printing Partnership (SGP), the leading certification authority in sustainable printing, announced today that the Consortium for Waste to Syngas Circularity (CWSC) joined the SGP community as a Resource Partner. SGP Resource Partners are non-profits, NGO's and educational institutions engaged in promoting, teaching or researching...
Marketsreportsgo.com

Digital Transformation in Supply Chain Market by Technology Advancement and Demand 2021-2026

The business intelligence report on Digital Transformation in Supply Chain market examines factors driving and inhibiting industry growth between 20XX-20XX. Moreover, it provides methods to effectively combat the threats that have plagued the industry. Further, it incorporates extensive information pertaining to current trends and future market prospects to aid businesses in articulating critical business strategies and maximize profit margins in the upcoming years.
Santa Clara, CABusiness Insider

Energy Sector Illuminates with Technology Advancement and the Emergence of Prosumerism

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Technology Advancements Enabling Prosumerism in Energy Sector, finds that smart grids have created a paradigm shift toward active energy distribution. They have significantly transformed the role of consumers to prosumers, who simultaneously participate in power consumption and production by integrating energy generation units, like solar panels, within their premises. In addition, energy management systems, energy storage, microgrid technologies, and intelligent communications and information platforms are witnessing the convergence of applications and operations. This technological convergence has enabled a greener, locally managed, reliable energy supply mechanism while ensuring financial benefits for participants throughout the smart grid network.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Global Biopesticides Market to be Driven by Technological Advances in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Biopesticides Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global biopesticides market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, type, formulation, action, crop type and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Smart Waste Management To Have Strong Impact On Waste Management Services | Discover Company Insights On BizVibe

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has identified the increasing adoption of the IoT for smart waste management as a major trend for the waste management services industry. The IoT is increasingly being adopted for smart waste management solutions. For instance, sensors that enable smart bins to alert the garbage collectors once the bin is filled to a certain level are becoming increasingly popular. They also enable organizations that provide remediation and other waste management services to track the location of these bins. This helps waste management companies to improve the efficiency of their services. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on waste management service companies, especially in North America and Europe.
Retailhow2shout.com

Technological advancements that will transform the landscape of the retail industry

The retail industry in India has been picking pace in the past few years and evolving by the passing day. The sector has leveled up in business statistics and been welcoming towards the latest technological progressions. Analyzing the current situation, it is evident that COVID has severed the overall profitability of the retail industry. However, the sector is recovering well from the damage. The retail market in India is rejigging itself to sustain and prosper under the current circumstances while building a better tomorrow for the sector.
Technologydsnews.com

a360inc and SIGNiX Partner to Advance Digital Signature Technology

The Dallas-based technology and outsourcing solutions provider to the legal and financial services industries, a360inc, Wednesday announced it has entered a strategic partnership with SIGNiX, a national provider of digital signature and remote online notary (RON) technology, according to a press release from a360inc. They add that the partnership integrates SIGNiX solutions directly to a360inc enterprise clients, providing significant efficiencies to users and further incorporating a360inc’s seamless process flows into an entire real estate or default transaction.
Food & Drinkscaelusgreenroom.com

Reducing Food Waste Through Technology Solutions

Food waste can contribute to the ongoing issue of malnutrition in many countries worldwide, as well as the squandering of valuable natural resources. Slashing food waste is a challenge many businesses are beginning to tackle and successfully doing so can bring significant benefits, both financial and environmental, to producers, retailers, and consumers alike. The Consumer Goods Forum has been providing a platform for shared resources under the auspices of their ‘Resolution on Food Waste’ since 2015.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Warehouse Management System (WMS) Market Robust Demand Aided Revenue Growth | AFS Technologies, AGI Worldwide, ASC, Advanced Systems Consultants

The ' Warehouse Management System (WMS) market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Warehouse Management System (WMS) derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Warehouse Management System (WMS) market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
TechnologyWaynesboro Record-Herald

How technology is changing traffic management and the future of commuting

It's a transformative time in transportation as new technologies become available. People are hailing rides from Uber and Lyft services. Autonomous vehicles are being tested. And technology and pricing can be used to better manage traffic. "We're at essentially an inflection point where cities and communities are really more willing...
PetsPosted by
TheStreet

Covetrus Integrates Prescription And Practice Management Technologies

Covetrus® (CVET) - Get Report, a global leader in animal-health technology and services, announced an enhancement to their leading practice management software to help today's veterinary clinics compete online and deliver more complete healthcare. The latest AVImark® and eVetPractice® updates include streamlined prescribing through an embedded integration with the Covetrus...
Sycamore, ILcityofsycamore.com

Waste Management Schedule

Please see the modified schedule below. If you should have any additional questions regarding your curbside collection service or if you should experience any collection problem, please contact Waste Management at 1-800-414-5325.
TechnologyNetwork World

Advanced Guide to Identity Management and Security

This e-book covers a few aspects of technologies and details you may want to think about as you begin your identity and security planning. If you haven’t already read our intro to zero trust with the Putting Trust in Zero Trust asset, you may want to start with that.
Environmenttheexeterdaily.co.uk

South West recycling firm launches UK-wide service as business continues to expand

DCW, the South West’s leading independent commercial waste management and recycling firm, has launched a national Zero to Landfill recycling service after a year of continued growth. The family run business is offering its cost effective, environmentally sustainable waste management solutions to South West firms with a waste requirement outside...