Technological advancements in waste management

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Technology Advancements Enabling Prosumerism in Energy Sector, finds that smart grids have created a paradigm shift toward active energy distribution. They have significantly transformed the role of consumers to prosumers, who simultaneously participate in power consumption and production by integrating energy generation units, like solar panels, within their premises. In addition, energy management systems, energy storage, microgrid technologies, and intelligent communications and information platforms are witnessing the convergence of applications and operations. This technological convergence has enabled a greener, locally managed, reliable energy supply mechanism while ensuring financial benefits for participants throughout the smart grid network.