Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Shift Technologies (SFT) vs. The Competition Head to Head Review

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ: SFT) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Shift Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sft#Used Cars#Asset Protection#Current Ratings#Nasdaq Inc#Earnings Growth#Retail Investors#Sft#Automotive Dealers#Shift Technologies#News Ratings#Score Shift Technologies#Given Shift Technologies#S P#Marketbeat Com#Shift Technologies Shares#Strong Buy Ratings#Analyst Recommendations#Sell Ratings#Valuation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Auctions
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Royce & Associates LP Buys Shares of 35,162 ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,000. A number of other institutional...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Global Investors LLC Has $475,000 Stake in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

EAM Global Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Fathom were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Berkeley, CAmodernreaders.com

Head-To-Head Survey: Berkeley Lights (BLI) vs. Its Rivals

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Berkeley Lights to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations. Profitability.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Head to Head Comparison: Private Bancorp of America (PBAM) vs. Its Competitors

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS: PBAM) is one of 74 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Private Bancorp of America to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

16,634 Shares in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Several other institutional investors also recently modified their...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 775 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 185.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

GoHealth (GOCO) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

GoHealth (NASDAQ: GOCO) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare GoHealth to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends. Analyst Recommendations.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Financial Survey: QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Institutional and Insider Ownership. 15.1% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Global Investors LLC Sells 76,714 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

EAM Global Investors LLC lowered its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,714 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Calix worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to announce ($0.94) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($7.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, September 17th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $653.15 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,386 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Paylocity worth $653,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Head-To-Head Survey: Mitsubishi Estate (MITEY) vs. Its Rivals

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS: MITEY) is one of 19 public companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mitsubishi Estate to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.
Economymodernreaders.com

Head-To-Head Contrast: Stellantis (STLA) and Its Peers

Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Stellantis to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Head-To-Head Review: Corsair Gaming (CRSR) versus Its Competitors

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) is one of 28 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Corsair Gaming to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.
Economymodernreaders.com

Stellantis (STLA) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Stellantis to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability. Analyst Ratings.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Head to Head Contrast: Wayfair (NYSE:W) versus Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk. Valuation & Earnings. This table compares Wayfair and Poshmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Poshmark (POSH) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Poshmark to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends. Analyst...
Aerospace & Defensemodernreaders.com

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) versus Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Head-To-Head Survey

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) and Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk. Analyst Recommendations. This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for...