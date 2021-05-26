Cancel
Brady, Rodgers, Mickelson To Compete In Next 'The Match' Golf Event

 15 days ago
Aaron Rodgers will get the chance to avenge his recent NFC Championship Game loss to Tom Brady, but it won't be on the gridiron. Brady and Rodgers will appear in the next edition of Capital One's The Match, with Brady once again teaming with six-time major champion Phil Mickelson and Rodgers pairing up with 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, both PGATour.com and Bleacher Report confirmed in news releases for the event.

