Lincoln National Corp Has $13.56 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,491,955.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 268,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 268,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 248,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,769,000 after buying an additional 57,699 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Moller Financial Services raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 399,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,216,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 962,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,560 shares in the last quarter.

