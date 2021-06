Pakistan in South Africa – Misbah-ul-Haq: Batting line-up seems ‘settled’ within the lead-up to T20 World Cup. Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has dismissed considerations Pakistan are heading into the T20 World Cup later this 12 months not sure of their greatest aspect, pointing to a “nucleus of seven-eight gamers that have been nearly the identical”. With the aspect ringing the adjustments as soon as extra for the T20I squad, the present Pakistan unit is a far cry from the one which was ranked No.1 when Misbah took over as head coach in 2019. There have been a number of adjustments from one collection to the following, although Misbah felt the aspect – particularly the batting line-up – now had a “settled” look to it.