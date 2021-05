This article guides you on how to turn sound effects On and Off in Outlook app in Windows 10. Outlook app has an alert system that notifies users with sound effects on receiving a new email. This is an essential feature that does not let users miss an important email when they are busy doing other tasks on their computer. Apart from the email notifications, Outlook also features calendar, task, and flag reminders. By default, the sound effects for all these notifications are On, but if you want, you can turn them Off in settings.